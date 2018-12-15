Kildare's Dennis Hogan secures world title shot after impressive display Down Under

Hogan will now prepare for the crunch fight against Jaime Munguia.

IRELAND’S DENNIS HOGAN remains on target for a shot at the WBO World light-middleweight title next year following a unanimous decision victory in Australia.

The Kildare man defeated Jamie Weetch of Wales in comprehensive style, with the final scorecards reading 117-111, 118-110, 119-109 in Hogan’s favour.

The result sees him defend his WBO Inter-Continental title while also collecting the IBF Pan-Pacific title in Brisbane.

With his mandatory status already confirmed, Hogan now remains on course to challenge Mexican Jaime Munguia next year, with March being mooted as a potential date for the clash.

Hogan has been the WBO’s top contender for the title since August, but was overlooked by Munguia and team when the 22-year-old made his second defence against American Brandon Cook on the Canelo-GGG II undercard in Las Vegas in September.

Hogan has now defeated four WBO top-15-ranked opponents en route to his number-one contender slot, following his win over Weetch.

