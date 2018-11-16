This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wilder: Freddie Roach recruitment a sign of Fury nerves

Deontay Wilder thinks Tyson Fury would be better off with his uncle and former trainer Peter Fury in his corner in Los Angeles.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Nov 2018, 12:43 PM
46 minutes ago 1,119 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4343603
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder
DEONTAY WILDER SAYS the recruitment of Freddie Roach shows Tyson Fury is nervous about the prospect of doing battle with him in Los Angeles next month.

Fury will have Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach and two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton in his corner for the heavyweight title fight at the Staples Center on December 1.

The Brit’s trainer Ben Davison said he will be in charge despite the addition of Roach, who is set to take the role of cut man. 

WBC champion thinks Fury will come to regret tinkering with his team and questioned why he parted with uncle and trainer Peter Fury, who helped the 30-year-old pull off a stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko three years ago.

“This is the biggest fight of his life to date and if I was him I would be trying to reach out to any resources when you are dealing with one of the most dangerous men in the boxing game.” said the American.

“I would have been more happy with Peter, that is who he really needs. His only name has been Klitschko, but Peter was the one that was with him for that. Peter knows him, in and out.

In this short period of time [new trainers] ain’t going to get to know you. When you start getting multiple trainers that is nervous behaviour.

Wilder vowed there will only be one outcome regardless of the expertise Fury can draw upon.

“I want him to get the trainer that he feels can get the best out of Tyson Fury because I want him to bring his best. I am sick of fighters making excuses.

“I will knock him out, I will beat him. He says no man of his mother’s womb is going to beat him — then why the fuck is he switching up with all these trainers then?”

It all depends on how Fury takes it. It can work for him because more brains is better than one. But it could go against him because it could be too many chiefs. All of them have egos except Ben [Davison]. He is new and this is his first big fight.

“Even though he is head trainer, he might take some steps back for these experienced trainers. It can be an advantage or a disadvantage.”

- Omni

