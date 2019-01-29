This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I want to go to a team that really wants to play football' - Depay open to Premier League return

The Dutch winger is currently on the books at French side Lyon.

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 12:27 PM
10 minutes ago 409 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4464879
Memphis Depay of Lyon.
Memphis Depay of Lyon.
Memphis Depay of Lyon.

MEMPHIS DEPAY HAS left the door open for a future move to Manchester City or Chelsea, with the former Manchester United winger eager to leave Lyon at some stage for “one of the best in Europe”.

The Netherlands international was handed a Premier League opportunity when taken to Old Trafford for £25 million in the summer of 2015. He struggled to make his mark in England, though, and was offloaded to Lyon for £16m in January 2017.

Depay has rediscovered his spark in France, contributing an impressive number of goals and assists, and is starting to register on the transfer radar of leading sides once more.

The 24-year-old is determined to earn another high-profile switch at some point, with the Dutch attacker telling Helden: “Lyon is a big club, but not one of the five best in Europe. I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

I want to go to a city that suits me and a club that suits me, to a team that really wants to play football.”

Depay added on the possibility of securing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu: “I always talk about Real Madrid, a royal club, white shirts with gold. But I’m focused right now on Lyon, and then we’ll see where I end up.”

Depay managed just 53 appearances across his 18 months at United. He mustered only seven goals in those outings and was allowed to move on as others were favoured by Jose Mourinho.

The door was left open for a return to Old Trafford, with Depay having hit the ground running in France. He found the target 22 times across all competitions last season and has another six to his name this term, along with 12 assists.

It would appear as though a second stint with the Red Devils does not appeal to the highly-rated wide-man at this stage, with his sights set on future moves to other destinations.

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Nasri 'didn't know the rules' when committing anti-doping violation
    Nasri 'didn't know the rules' when committing anti-doping violation
    Solskjaer aiming to deliver trophies, not just top four, at Man United
    'The summer it is going to be different' - Emery expecting summer spend at Arsenal
    IRELAND
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie