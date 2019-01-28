This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spanish second-tier club expelled for three years due to unpaid wages

After six players were forced to leave due to unpaid wages, Reus have been banned from competing professionally in Spain.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Jan 2019, 3:53 PM
15 minutes ago 351 Views 1 Comment
Spain's La Liga authorities have booted Reus out of the Segunda division.

SPANISH SECOND-TIER CLUB Reus Deportiu have been given a three-year expulsion from professional football and a €250,000 fine for failing to pay the wages of six players.

The club’s financial woes have been well documented in Spain, with majority shareholder and chief executive Joan Oliver pleading for patience and forgiveness from fans at the end of December.

Oliver’s hope was he could sell the club to a wealthy investor, despite their estimated debt of €5.2million.

But the most serious issue from the perspective of the Spanish league authorities is unpaid wages.

Six players have had to leave Reus as a result of not being paid their wages, an offence the Spanish league called “extremely serious”.

Reus – who were in the second tier’s relegation zone – have 15 days to appeal against the decision.

