Lampard's Derby struggle past league one outfit as both sides finish with 10 men

FRANK LAMPARD’S DERBY County moved into the last 16 of the FA Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 win at League One Accrington Stanley as both sides ended with 10 men on Saturday.

Playing conditions were difficult, but third-tier Accrington will feel hard done by not to have at least forced a replay as they were far from outplayed by the Championship side.

The game swung Derby’s way just over 10 minutes into the second half when Daniel Barlaser’s ill-advised lunge on David Nugent earned a second yellow card.

Derby made their man advantage count when Martyn Waghorn wriggled free of his marker inside the area and managed to poke the ball beyond Jonny Maxted to open the scoring in the 78th minute.

However, the Rams had to withstand a grandstand finish from Accrington.

Jayden Bogle was shown a straight red card for hauling down Paul Smyth just outside the area as he bore down on goal.

Billy Kee nearly forced a replay from the resulting free-kick, but Kelle Roos produced a brilliant save low to his left to put Derby’s name in the hat for the fifth round alongside Manchester United and Bristol City, who were victorious on Friday night.

