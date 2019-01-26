This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lampard's Derby struggle past league one outfit as both sides finish with 10 men

Martyn Waghorn scored the decisive goal against Accrington Stanley as the Championship side march on to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

By AFP Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 3:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,308 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4461240
Derby County boss Frank Lampard shakes hands with Accrington Stanley's Sean McConville after the game.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Derby County boss Frank Lampard shakes hands with Accrington Stanley's Sean McConville after the game.
Derby County boss Frank Lampard shakes hands with Accrington Stanley's Sean McConville after the game.
Image: Anthony Devlin

FRANK LAMPARD’S DERBY County moved into the last 16 of the FA Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 win at League One Accrington Stanley as both sides ended with 10 men on Saturday.

Playing conditions were difficult, but third-tier Accrington will feel hard done by not to have at least forced a replay as they were far from outplayed by the Championship side.

The game swung Derby’s way just over 10 minutes into the second half when Daniel Barlaser’s ill-advised lunge on David Nugent earned a second yellow card.

Derby made their man advantage count when Martyn Waghorn wriggled free of his marker inside the area and managed to poke the ball beyond Jonny Maxted to open the scoring in the 78th minute.

However, the Rams had to withstand a grandstand finish from Accrington.

Jayden Bogle was shown a straight red card for hauling down Paul Smyth just outside the area as he bore down on goal.

Billy Kee nearly forced a replay from the resulting free-kick, but Kelle Roos produced a brilliant save low to his left to put Derby’s name in the hat for the fifth round alongside Manchester United and Bristol City, who were victorious on Friday night.

© AFP 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    'I can still hear the shouts - they couldn't believe it': 90s nostalgia at its best for the game that had everything
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    FOOTBALL
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    Clash of Premier League giants a reminder of how far the FA Cup has fallen
    'The club's making progress': Solskjaer hopeful over new Martial contract

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie