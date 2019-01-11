Spy row as Leeds employee caught at Derby training ground before Championship clash

Elland Road hosts the meeting of Leeds and Derby tonight.

Elland Road hosts the meeting of Leeds and Derby tonight.

DERBY COUNTY’S CHAMPIONSHIP meeting with Leeds United tonight has been prefaced by farce as a Leeds employee was caught “acting suspiciously” at the Derby training ground yesterday.

Derby phoned local police following his sighting, and today confirmed that they are talking to Leeds about the incident.

Derby County Football Club can confirm that officers from the Derbyshire Constabulary were called to the Derby County Training Centre at around 11:20am on Thursday 10th January 2019 following reports of a man acting suspiciously outside the premises. It has since been confirmed to Derby County that the individual concerned is an employee of the footballing staff at Leeds United Football Club. The club is now in discussion with Leeds United club officials in relation to this incident. At this time no further comment will be made.

The story was initially reported by the Daily Mail, who report the man was spotted beside the training pitch with a pair of binoculars and a change of clothes.

The teams clash at Elland Road at 7.45pm tonight, with Leeds eight points clear of sixth-placed Derby in the table.

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud