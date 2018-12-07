Henry equals record with 99-yard TD, scores three more as Titans trounce Jags

TENNESSEE TITANS RUNNING back Derrick Henry’s record-equalling 99-yard touchdown run was just one of his four TDs in the Titans’ 30-9 NFL victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night.

Thanks to Henry’s epic night, the Titans kept their playoff hopes alive with their sixth win in their last seven games.

Henry joined Tony Dorsett as the only players in NFL history to run 99 yards for a touchdown. Dorsett set the record for Dallas against Minnesota on January 3, 1983.

Henry’s long run in the second quarter saw him race up the sideline, stiff-arming three Jaguars defenders on his way to a touchdown that put the Titans up 13-2. He had already put them on the board with a three-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

Henry’s Titans record of 238 rushing yards came on just 16 carries. He bettered the previous mark of 228 yards set by Chris Johnson in 2009.

He became the first NFL player since 2014 with four rushing touchdowns in a game, tying Lorenzo White and Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell for most rushing TDs in a single game in club history.

Ryan Succop‘s 33-yard field goal saw the Titans lead 16-2 at halft-ime. By then Henry had 129 yards on six carries and he didn’t let up in the second half.

His 16-yard touchdown run made put Tennessee up 23-2 advantage midway through the third.

Derrick Henry fends off Tashaun Gibson in the second half last night. Source: James Kenney

After Jacksonville quarterback Cody Kessler lost a fumble on a sack, Henry’s 54-yard touchdown on the ensuing play stretched the lead to 30-2.

Kessler’s seven-yard scoring pass to Dede Westbrook late in the third narrowed the gap only slightly.

Henry became the third running back this season — after Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Jets’ Isaiah Crowell — to rush for more than 200 yards in a game and the Titans remained in the hunt for the final AFC wild card berth.

