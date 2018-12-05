Derry City announce three new signings as veteran goalkeeper Doherty departs

AFTER 11 YEARS OF service to his hometown club, goalkeeper Ger Doherty has left Derry City.

New manager Declan Devine, who was recently appointed to replace Kenny Shiels, today confirmed a report from The Derry Journal which stated that the 37-year-old has informed the club of his wish to depart for a new challenge.

Doherty, who has been linked with a move to Northern Irish champions Crusaders, made over 400 appearances for the Candystripes, winning one FAI Cup, three League Cups and a First Division title. He was named captain last year following the untimely death of Ryan McBride.

Derry have moved quickly to replace Doherty. A trio of new signings were announced this afternoon, including 35-year-old Scottish stopper Peter Cherrie. The former Dundalk and Bray Wanderers goalkeeper spent last season backing up Mark McNulty at Cork City.

Having made 12 league appearances for Shamrock Rovers in 2018 following his move from St Johnstone, Scottish defender Ally Gilchrist has also made the move to Derry.

He’ll be joined there by versatile defender Ciaran Coll. After helping Finn Harps to achieve promotion back to the top flight, the 27-year-old Donegal native leaves Ballybofey after playing 270 times during a 10-year spell with the club.

Derry also announced that Northern Ireland U21 international winger Jamie McDonagh, who made 38 appearances for the club in 2018, has extended his contract for next season.

