Back to the future! Derry City launch slick claret and blue 90th anniversary kit

DERRY CITY HAVE launched a pretty slick claret and blue 90th anniversary kit.

The shirt will be Derry City's third jersey for 2019.

A closer look at the embroidery around the crest.

Ahead of their 2019 campaign, the Candystripes are marking the anniversary of the club’s first competitive season in the Irish League in 1929 by returning to their original colours of the early years, before they moved to the familiar red and white stripes.

Derry City played their first competitive game against Glentoran on 22 August 1929, and that historic date is stitched below the crest on their new commemorative jersey.

Above the crest reads “90th anniversary,” and the shirt will serve as the team’s third kit for the 2019 season.

It goes on sale in Derry City’s city centre store on Shipquay St from tomorrow, Wednesday 12 December at 12 noon, just in time to make for a perfect Christmas present.

The shirt returns to the original claret and blue which the City players wore in our first season, before the red and white stripes. #DCFC90 pic.twitter.com/lIAstIiP8w — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) December 10, 2018

