This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign

The Candystripes won the EA Sports Cup this season but accumulated 20 defeats in the Premier Division.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 3:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,308 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4309434
Kenny Shiels pictured last night at Richmond Park during Derry City's 5-0 defeat to St Patrick's Athletic.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kenny Shiels pictured last night at Richmond Park during Derry City's 5-0 defeat to St Patrick's Athletic.
Kenny Shiels pictured last night at Richmond Park during Derry City's 5-0 defeat to St Patrick's Athletic.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE REIGN OF Kenny Shiels as manager of Derry City Football Club has come to an end.

A brief statement released by the SSE Airtricity League outfit this afternoon confirmed that they have “decided to part company” with the ex-Kilmarnock boss.

“We acknowledge Kenny’s contribution to the Football Club over the past three seasons, one of which was particularly difficult,” said chairman Philip O’Doherty. “We wish Kenny the best for the future. The club will make no further comment on the issue.”

A disappointing league campaign for Derry ended last night with a 5-0 defeat — their 20th loss of the 2018 Premier Division season — away to St Patrick’s Athletic. The result condemned the Candystripes to an eighth-place finish in the 10-team top flight.

Shiels took over as manager of the Brandywell club for the 2016 campaign and steered them to a place in the Europa League after they finished third in his first season at the helm.

They qualified for the competition again in 2017 thanks to a fourth-place finish. Shiels was lauded for his leadership during a difficult year for Derry City, which will be remembered for the untimely death of captain Ryan McBride.

Despite a poor start to the 2018 season, Derry recovered well by embarking on a 10-game unbeaten run. They also ended a six-year wait for silverware by defeating Cobh Ramblers to win the EA Sports Cup.

However, their league form since May was abysmal. Shiels’ side lost 17 of their last 23 games in the Premier Division which left them just one place above the relegation play-off spot, although dropping down to the First Division was never a realistic prospect thanks to a 15-point buffer from Limerick.

After last night’s loss at Richmond Park, Shiels — who had a year remaining on his contract — told The Derry Journal that he had received assurances by Derry City FC’s board over his future as manager of the club.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup
    'You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession... Could you imagine that with Ferguson?'
    IRELAND
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    Jordan Larmour nominated for World Rugby award after outstanding year for club and country
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Brighton defender becomes the oldest player to assist a Premier League goal since Jussi Jaaskelainen
    Brighton defender becomes the oldest player to assist a Premier League goal since Jussi Jaaskelainen
    Salah and Mane instrumental as Liverpool go top of the Premier League
    LIVE: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review
    Sadlier hits hat-trick as Cork gear up for cup final by putting five past Bray

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie