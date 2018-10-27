Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign

THE REIGN OF Kenny Shiels as manager of Derry City Football Club has come to an end.

A brief statement released by the SSE Airtricity League outfit this afternoon confirmed that they have “decided to part company” with the ex-Kilmarnock boss.

“We acknowledge Kenny’s contribution to the Football Club over the past three seasons, one of which was particularly difficult,” said chairman Philip O’Doherty. “We wish Kenny the best for the future. The club will make no further comment on the issue.”

A disappointing league campaign for Derry ended last night with a 5-0 defeat — their 20th loss of the 2018 Premier Division season — away to St Patrick’s Athletic. The result condemned the Candystripes to an eighth-place finish in the 10-team top flight.

Shiels took over as manager of the Brandywell club for the 2016 campaign and steered them to a place in the Europa League after they finished third in his first season at the helm.

They qualified for the competition again in 2017 thanks to a fourth-place finish. Shiels was lauded for his leadership during a difficult year for Derry City, which will be remembered for the untimely death of captain Ryan McBride.

Despite a poor start to the 2018 season, Derry recovered well by embarking on a 10-game unbeaten run. They also ended a six-year wait for silverware by defeating Cobh Ramblers to win the EA Sports Cup.

However, their league form since May was abysmal. Shiels’ side lost 17 of their last 23 games in the Premier Division which left them just one place above the relegation play-off spot, although dropping down to the First Division was never a realistic prospect thanks to a 15-point buffer from Limerick.

After last night’s loss at Richmond Park, Shiels — who had a year remaining on his contract — told The Derry Journal that he had received assurances by Derry City FC’s board over his future as manager of the club.

