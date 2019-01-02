Patrick McClean completes return as Derry announce three exciting signings

PATRICK MCCLEAN HAS put pen to paper and made his return to Derry City official ahead of the 2019 Premier Division campaign.

His last club, Sligo Rovers, agreed a deal with Derry to bring the defender back to the Candystripes before Christmas.

McClean signed a two-year deal with the Bit O’ Red in February, but exits after just one season at the Showgrounds where he made 25 appearances.

The 22-year-old — who’s the younger brother of Ireland international James — started his football career at Derry, before joining Waterford FC for the 2016 SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign where he helped the Munster club secure promotion.

“Patrick McClean knows the league really well and is a great signing for us,” Derry manager Declan Devine said, after the two-year deal was agreed.

Ciaron Harkin and David Parkhouse complete the trio of new signings to the Brandywell, who were officially unveiled at a press conference at the stadium today.

Derry city are delighted to formally announce three new arrivals.



Patrick McClean and Ciaron Harkin arrive on two year deals, whilst David Parkhouse joins on loan.https://t.co/VNRv7tomP2 pic.twitter.com/BsNRbl6DY2 — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) January 2, 2019

“The pieces of the jigsaw are coming together and I’m delighted to be adding three more Derry men to the squad this afternoon,” Devine said, evidently pleased to be adding more local flavour to his squad.

Harkin, like McClean, is another 22-year-old player that developed in the City underage setup, before leaving for neighbouring Institute FC. ‘Jackie’ joins from Coleraine on a swap deal, with Ben Doherty heading the other way.

“Ciaron Harkin is a quality midfielder who has shown a real willingness to come to the club,” Devine added, before praising Parkhouse:

“David Parkhouse is a teenage striker who has been part of the Sheffield United set-up for a couple of years now. He has also been in the Northern Ireland underage panels and we believe he is an exciting prospect. David is joining us on a six-month loan deal.”

Capped at U21 level for Northern Ireland, he has been on loan to Boston United since October.

Welcome to Brandywell David.



Welcome back, Ciaron and Patrick! pic.twitter.com/Ksp1dL1aHZ — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) January 2, 2019

Pre-season training is due to get underway tomorrow, allowing Devine to get his squad together for the first time and to start planning for the season ahead.

“We have had very little time off over Christmas and New Year as the work continues to build our squad,” he said. “Today’s signings brings us up to 15 as we head into the start of pre-season tomorrow.

“There will however be no let-up on our part to add more quality to the existing panel and I’d expect more news on that front in the coming weeks.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: