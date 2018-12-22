This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 22 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Deschamps dismisses Manchester City defender's claims over France omission

The French head coach says personal reasons are not responsible for Aymeric Laporte being left out.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 10:31 AM
1 hour ago 2,668 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4411539
Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte.
Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte.
Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte.

DIDIER DESCHAMPS HAS denied Aymeric Laporte’s claims that he has been omitted from the France squad due to personal reasons.

Despite emerging as one of Europe’s top centre-backs in the last 12 months, the 24-year-old is continually overlooked by Deschamps, who has selected the likes of Mamadou Sakho and Kurt Zouma ahead of the Manchester City defender.

However, the France head coach, who led his country to World Cup glory in the summer, insisted that his decision is purely based on footballing reasons, stating that he prefers not to have two left-footers in the centre.

He told RMC Sport : “I do not understand [why Laporte made those statements]. I do not know. I do not have a problem with anyone. When I choose someone it is not for me. I only have one thing to say to him and that is that he continues to perform well.

“If you tell me he must be in [Marseille centre-back Adil] Rami’s place then I stop you right away. Sorry, but two left-footed defenders at centre-back at international level… We have a lot of left-footers and few right-footers.”

Laporte had previously claimed : “Of course I don’t think it’s because of a sporting issue, you’d have to ask him personally, I don’t have anything personal against him, but if someone has a problem it’s him and not me.

“I could be a world champion… but these are the decisions of the coach, who is not calling me for, I think, personal reasons, and I have to respect him.”

With relations appearing to be frayed, it looks unlikely that former Athletic Bilbao man Laporte will return to the French squad soon.

After a somewhat disappointing Nations League campaign that saw them finish second behind group winners the Netherlands, the world champions were drawn alongside Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova and Andorra in their qualification group for Euro 2020.

As for Laporte, the defender has played 37 games since moving to Manchester City last January and has asserted himself as one of Pep Guardiola’s first-choice centre-backs.

He has played in every one of his club’s Premier League games this season and has not missed a single minute of their Champions League campaign.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'They've thrown him under the bus' - Roy Keane blasts Man United players over treatment of Mourinho
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    LIVERPOOL
    Salah and Van Dijk ensure Liverpool will be top for Christmas after seeing off Wolves
    Salah and Van Dijk ensure Liverpool will be top for Christmas after seeing off Wolves
    As it happened: Wolves v Liverpool, Premier League
    'It's your fault!' - Shaqiri reveals he's being blamed for Mourinho's sacking
    LEINSTER
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    Cullen wants his Leinster players to seize their festive window of opportunity
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool will be ready for 'tough' Manchester City - Klopp
    Liverpool will be ready for 'tough' Manchester City - Klopp
    'I need a clean sheet like I need pasta': Ranieri nervous about Fulham's survival hopes
    'We need Mesut Ozil': Unai Emery insists midfielder has a future at Arsenal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie