Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Dublin All-Ireland U21 and minor winning football boss to take over Na Fianna senior side

Dessie Farrell will be in charge at club level in 2019.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,066 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4391646

AFTER SUCCESS IN the underage ranks with Dublin football sides, Dessie Farrell is set to turn his attention to club management in 2019.

Dessie Farrell Dessie Farrell enjoyed plenty success in charge of Dublin teams.

It has been reported by the Evening Herald today that Farrell will take the reins of the Na Fianna senior footballers for next season as he succeeds Philip McElwee.

Farrell guided Dublin to the All-Ireland minor title in 2012 before moving on to help U21 sides claim All-Ireland crowns in 2014 and 2017. 

He worked with the likes of current Dublin senior stars Jack McCaffrey, John Small, Brian Fenton, Paul Mannion, Niall Scully, Con O’Callaghan and Brian Howard during those victories.

As a player with Na Fianna, Farrell won three successive Dublin SFC deciders between 1999 and 2001, while also winning the Leinster SFC club championship in 1999. They lost out to Armagh’s Crossmaglen Rangers in the 2000 All-Ireland senior club final.

Dessie Farrell 17/3/2000 Dessie Farrell was central to Na Fianna's era of success. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Na Fianna have not been crowned Dublin senior football champions since 2001 with their last final appearance coming in 2005 when they lost out to Kilmacud Crokes.

Jonny Cooper Jonny Cooper is part of the Na Fianna ranks. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

 

This year they lost out at the quarter-final stages against Ballyboden St Enda’s but have claimed plenty underage titles in recent seasons and can call upon county seniors Jonny Cooper, Eoin Murchan and Conor McHugh.

