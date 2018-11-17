This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toner ready to reach and grab 'special' No.1 ranking for Ireland

Ireland’s leading lock is braced for another Titanic battle with the world’s best second row pairing.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 7:00 AM
19 minutes ago 1,113 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4344535

EVEN BEFORE IRELAND and Argentina reached the halfway point last week, many onlookers had already come to the conclusion that, without even taking the field,  Devin Toner had played his way into the starting line-up for today’s clash with New Zealand (kick-off 7pm, RTE 2).

The line-out struggled badly without the tallest of timber, who is also the experienced voice tasked with calling the set-piece when he is on the field.

Jordan Larmour and Devin Toner Devin Toner and Jordan Larmour leave the field last Saturday. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Sure enough, Joe Schmidt unveiled his team on Thursday with just two changes not enforced by injury and Toner was back as a totemic presence in Ireland’s pack.

“It’s not all about set-piece hopefully,” says Toner, gently reminding those listening that he lends his weight to plenty of collisions and rucks around the park too.

However, the line-out will be an essential platform if Ireland are to take a second ever win over the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium tonight as it so often provides the base for Ireland’s attack.

And while New Zealand succeeded in stealing five of England’s 15 line-outs in Twickenham, Toner and his pack made sure to take a long look at the maul which led to Dylan Hartley’s 24th-minute try.

“The All Blacks learned from that first drive,” the Meathman cautions. 

“England tried that same maul three times in a row. For the third one, (New Zealand) tried to steal it.  They didn’t get over for the second or third.

Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale, Josh van der Flier, Jordi Murphy, CJ Stander, Iain Henderson, Devin Toner and Cian Healy with Ian McIlrath before the team photo CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale enjoy joke during the team photo yesterday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“There are weaknesses in every team. It is just eight people on eight people. If you get the right drive, you get the right return.”

The right return for Ireland tonight would be a first home success over world rugby’s most recognisable brand. And such has been Ireland’s success over the past year, a win would also remove New Zealand from their perch atop the sport’s rankings.

There’s no trophy on offer, but it’s a prize worth claiming and a title worth being associated with as the calendar flips to 2019.

It would be something special to be known as that, to be part of a team that’s best in the world.

“But we’ve a bit to go before that. We’ll have to perform over the next while now.”

Performing will likely mean out-performing a formidable second row partnership in Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick on the day of their All Black-record breaking 50th Test start in tandem.

Devin Toner and Sam Whitelock Toner and Whitelock doing battle in 2016. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Whitelock is an archetype of the position, ticking all the boxes for exactly what you could want from a tighthead lock. Retallick is something else though. On top of acting in that ‘enforcer’ role that tends to go with the number 4 shirt, the 27-year-old has gone a long way to changing the way people see the second row positions as he has brought genuine handling skills to offer playmaking threat with clever screen passes.

“Yeah, he’s making us look bad now,” says Toner, whose passing is an increasingly common feature in his performances.

He’s your all-rounder and he has kind of changed it to be honest. He was a deserving winner of World Player of the Year there a couple of years ago and he’s just continued on.”

“I think there’s so much been said about him so far I can’t really add to it, to be honest… he can score tries, he tackles, he poaches, he’s stealing line-outs, he’s winning line-outs.

“Then Whitelock has a really good skill-set, he’s great at restarts, they’re both great at restarts, so personally as a second row, to come up against the two of them, it’s huge for me in my career and hopefully we come out the other side of it.”


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'You don't want to give that guy too much space': Goodhue wary of Ringrose threat
    'You don't want to give that guy too much space': Goodhue wary of Ringrose threat
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    IRELAND
    42-year-old breaks Irish stopper's record to become oldest European international goalkeeper
    42-year-old breaks Irish stopper's record to become oldest European international goalkeeper
    Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool star on target as Netherlands stun world champions and relegate Germany
    Liverpool star on target as Netherlands stun world champions and relegate Germany
    Valencia claims to have been dropped by Mourinho, not rested
    Rooney became 'embarrassed' at end of Manchester United career

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie