After spending half a year in free agency, Dez Bryant is back in the NFL

DEZ BRYANT HAS signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to the NFL Network.
The free-agent wide receiver had been on the market for months, but a deal has now been agreed and Bryant will reportedly arrive at the Saints’ facility on Thursday.
Welcome to the @Saints, @DezBryant!#GoSaints pic.twitter.com/Wz3ItwFh5a— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2018
Bryant, 30, was cut by the Dallas Cowboys in April, having spent his entire eight-year career with the team.
He caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns for the Cowboys, including 838 yards and six touchdowns last season.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection, who led the NFL with 16 receiving touchdowns in 2014, will get the opportunity to play against Dallas with New Orleans later this month.
- Omni
