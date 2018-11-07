This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
After spending half a year in free agency, Dez Bryant is back in the NFL

Wide receiver Dez Bryant is set to report to the New Orleans Saints’ facility on Thursday after agreeing a deal with the team.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 8:13 PM
55 minutes ago 1,245 Views 1 Comment
DEZ BRYANT HAS signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to the NFL Network.

The free-agent wide receiver had been on the market for months, but a deal has now been agreed and Bryant will reportedly arrive at the Saints’ facility on Thursday.

Bryant, 30, was cut by the Dallas Cowboys in April, having spent his entire eight-year career with the team.

He caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns for the Cowboys, including 838 yards and six touchdowns last season.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection, who led the NFL with 16 receiving touchdowns in 2014, will get the opportunity to play against Dallas with New Orleans later this month.

