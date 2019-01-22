This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Do people want the GAA to give them money at the gate?' - Clerkin defends GAA's ticket price hike

The former Monaghan player says the GAA still represents great value for money.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,630 Views 12 Comments
Dick Clerkin in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Dick Clerkin in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.
Dick Clerkin in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

FORMER MONAGHAN FOOTBALLER Dick Clerkin has defended the GAA’s decision to hike ticket prices for the 2019 National Leagues.

The GAA this week confirmed that tickets bought ‘on the day’ for league games are rising by 33% to €20, while tickets for this year’s All-Ireland hurling and football finals will increase by €10 to €90 for stand tickets and by €5 for Hill 16 tickets to €45.

There will also be a €5 increase for tickets to the All-Ireland semi-finals and all four rounds of the All-Ireland football qualifiers. 

GAA president John Horan defended the price increases, citing the strength of the economy and forecasting that clubs should benefit from the raise to the tune of €500,000. 

Speaking on OTBAM, Clerkin doubled down on his initial, tweeted opinion that those complaining about the price raise should “jog on”. 

“I’m going to Dublin and Monaghan on Sunday,” said Clerkin. 

“It cost me €15, I’ve the ticket in my hand [and] I’m taking my two boys for free. That’s unbelievable value by any metric.

“I don’t care what you compare it to: sport; going to the cinema; if I take them to the swimming pool, it’s going to cost me. 

“It’s great value. There hasn’t been a price increase since 2011, I just can’t understand. It’s free to bring your children.

“Do people want the GAA to give them money at the gate? Would that make them happy?

“These conversations rise me so much because they lose all perspective. Just because the players aren’t paid, doesn’t mean the value of the product isn’t there.

“It’s down to basic economics. I want to give my money to be entertained, that’s why a lot of us go.

“If you want to go and watch Liverpool or Manchester United, you’ve no choice but to empty your pockets to bring your child. If they want to go watch Ireland play the All Blacks, you’ve no choice but to fork out, and that’s alright?

“The GAA haven’t gone down that route … they’re not looking to bleed supporters”. 

