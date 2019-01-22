'Do people want the GAA to give them money at the gate?' - Clerkin defends GAA's ticket price hike

Dick Clerkin in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.

FORMER MONAGHAN FOOTBALLER Dick Clerkin has defended the GAA’s decision to hike ticket prices for the 2019 National Leagues.

The GAA this week confirmed that tickets bought ‘on the day’ for league games are rising by 33% to €20, while tickets for this year’s All-Ireland hurling and football finals will increase by €10 to €90 for stand tickets and by €5 for Hill 16 tickets to €45.

There will also be a €5 increase for tickets to the All-Ireland semi-finals and all four rounds of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

GAA president John Horan defended the price increases, citing the strength of the economy and forecasting that clubs should benefit from the raise to the tune of €500,000.

Speaking on OTBAM, Clerkin doubled down on his initial, tweeted opinion that those complaining about the price raise should “jog on”.

Anyone complaining about price of GAA tickets jog on..as a whole the GAA is still largely undervalued by any comparison. Eg. Will cost you €36 to watch a Munster (less Irish players) take on Zibre in March..Will cost me €15 to watch Mon v Dub next weekend!!!! 🤔🤔 — Dick Clerkin (@dickclerkin8) January 19, 2019

“I’m going to Dublin and Monaghan on Sunday,” said Clerkin.

“It cost me €15, I’ve the ticket in my hand [and] I’m taking my two boys for free. That’s unbelievable value by any metric.

“I don’t care what you compare it to: sport; going to the cinema; if I take them to the swimming pool, it’s going to cost me.

“It’s great value. There hasn’t been a price increase since 2011, I just can’t understand. It’s free to bring your children.

“Do people want the GAA to give them money at the gate? Would that make them happy?

“These conversations rise me so much because they lose all perspective. Just because the players aren’t paid, doesn’t mean the value of the product isn’t there.

“It’s down to basic economics. I want to give my money to be entertained, that’s why a lot of us go.

“If you want to go and watch Liverpool or Manchester United, you’ve no choice but to empty your pockets to bring your child. If they want to go watch Ireland play the All Blacks, you’ve no choice but to fork out, and that’s alright?

“The GAA haven’t gone down that route … they’re not looking to bleed supporters”.

