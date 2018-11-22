This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Always believe': Didier Drogba hangs up his boots at the age of 40

Chelsea legend played out his final season with Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 810 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4353802
Drogba: won four Premier League titles with Chelsea.
Drogba: won four Premier League titles with Chelsea.
Drogba: won four Premier League titles with Chelsea.

CHELSEA LEGEND DIDIER Drogba has confirmed that he is retiring from football at the age of 40.

The former Ivory Coast striker featured for Phoenix Rising in the 2018 United Soccer League (USL) season but will not play on.

Rising, for whom Drogba is a co-owner, lost to Louisville City in the USL Cup final earlier this month, which proved his final match.

Drogba earlier indicated this would be his final year as a professional and the two-time African Footballer of the Year announced his decision on Wednesday.

“After 20 years, I have decided to put an end to my playing career,” he told BBC World Service’s Sportshour.

“It’s the best way to end, helping some young talent to develop.

“To give something back to the game was the best way to finish as I have learned so much in the game.”

Chelsea’s talisman for much of his eight seasons at the club, Drogba won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three EFL Cups during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He scored the winning penalty in the 2012 Champions League final, defeating Bayern Munich and earning Chelsea their first title in the competition.

Drogba also reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on two occasions and won a Super Lig title with Galatasaray after leaving Chelsea in 2012.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    IRELAND
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    'The next big thing is the Six Nations. We’re not thinking about the World Cup'
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    Omar, Jewell and El Tel: A glance at the madness that has been Ireland's recent managerial pursuits
    'It's only two years since he came home a hero after Euro 2016... People have short memories'
    DENMARK
    Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal
    Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie