'Always believe': Didier Drogba hangs up his boots at the age of 40

CHELSEA LEGEND DIDIER Drogba has confirmed that he is retiring from football at the age of 40.

The former Ivory Coast striker featured for Phoenix Rising in the 2018 United Soccer League (USL) season but will not play on.

Rising, for whom Drogba is a co-owner, lost to Louisville City in the USL Cup final earlier this month, which proved his final match.

Drogba earlier indicated this would be his final year as a professional and the two-time African Footballer of the Year announced his decision on Wednesday.

“After 20 years, I have decided to put an end to my playing career,” he told BBC World Service’s Sportshour.

“It’s the best way to end, helping some young talent to develop.

“To give something back to the game was the best way to finish as I have learned so much in the game.”

Chelsea’s talisman for much of his eight seasons at the club, Drogba won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three EFL Cups during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He scored the winning penalty in the 2012 Champions League final, defeating Bayern Munich and earning Chelsea their first title in the competition.

Drogba also reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on two occasions and won a Super Lig title with Galatasaray after leaving Chelsea in 2012.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: