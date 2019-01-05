This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 5 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm sorry to have worried you for no reason': Maradona reassures fans after health scare

After being released from hospital, Diego Maradona has apologised for worrying his fans.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 10:45 AM
1 hour ago 809 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4424834
Dorados coach Diego Maradona
Dorados coach Diego Maradona
Dorados coach Diego Maradona

ARGENTINA GREAT DIEGO Maradona has reassured fans he is “fine” after fears mounted regarding his health.

It was reported on Friday the 58-year-old had been hospitalised in Buenos Aires after suffering a stomach bleed.

His daughter, Dalma, dismissed rumours of a serious illness as false and offered assurances that he would soon be back at home.

Maradona was filmed being driven away from hospital hours later and has since posted a message on social media to thank his followers for their concern.

“I want to thank you for the messages of encouragement,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m sorry to have worried you for no reason. I want to tell you that nothing happened, that I’m fine.

“Today, I am looking after my grandchildren Benja, Dieguito Matias, and my son Diego Fernando.

“I send you all a kiss!”

Earlier on Friday, it was confirmed Maradona would stay on as coach of Mexican second-tier side Dorados.

The club issued a statement saying: “registration as coach [for the Clausura 2019 season] was made on time” before adding “the club have requested, for medical reasons, that the coach shows up in the near future”, amid the reports over Maradona’s health.

The 1986 World Cup hero has used a crutch at Dorados games this season due to arthritis and there were also concerns when he was pictured being treated by paramedics following Argentina’s win over Nigeria in St Petersburg at last year’s World Cup.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'I'm sorry to have worried you for no reason': Maradona reassures fans after health scare
    'I'm sorry to have worried you for no reason': Maradona reassures fans after health scare
    'I don't know' - Emery unsure of Cech's future as 36-year-old's contract expires this summer
    FA issue plea after allegations that an England footballer took cocaine in a nightclub
    LEINSTER
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    'Players need to be aware of the sanctions': Leinster not appealing Lowe ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    LIVE: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    Dejan Lovren was Liverpool's weakest link against City, says Phil Babb
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie