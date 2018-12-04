This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Diouf reiterates Liverpool regrets: I should have joined Man Utd or Barca instead

The former Senegal international has also advised Kylian Mbappe not to take inspiration from Neymar.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,919 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4375484
El Hadji Diouf at Liverpool.
El Hadji Diouf at Liverpool.
El Hadji Diouf at Liverpool.

EL HADJI DIOUF has reiterated his regrets at having signed for Liverpool, insisting that he should have headed for Manchester United instead.

The former Senegal international was hot property back in 2002, with Gerard Houllier moving early that summer to secure his signature in a £10 million deal.

Diouf starred for his country at the World Cup finals after signing for the Reds, with much excitement surrounding his arrival at Anfield. He was, however, to flop badly, recording just six goals in his debut campaign and none in his second.

The outspoken forward would go on to enjoy success in England with the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers, but he was never the same player and missed out on his big break.

Quizzed by RMC Sport on his biggest regret, Diouf said: “I would say Liverpool. Because if I had the chance again I would go to Manchester United or Barcelona. At the time they wanted me also.”

Diouf never got close to attracting such interest again after linking up with Liverpool, with the creativity he showcased in France with Lens proving difficult to reproduce in England.

He did still enjoy a productive career, though, making close to 500 appearances at club level and earning 70 caps for his country. He was twice named African Footballer of the Year and is held in the highest regard by those in Senegal.

That success means that he is well placed to pass comment on the emerging stars of today, with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe among those to have caught his eye.

At just 19 years of age, the exciting Frenchman is already a two-time Ligue 1 champion, World Cup winner and the first recipient of the Kopa Trophy.

Big things are expected of a teenage talent who finished fourth in the 2018 Ballon d’Or vote, but he has been warned against taking inspiration from a club colleague at PSG.

Diouf said: “If I was to give Kylian Mbappe one piece of advice, it would be to not be like Neymar and more like Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Mbappe has netted 14 times so far this season, with that return placing him ahead of Ronaldo’s 11-goal haul at Juventus and one behind Neymar’s return for PSG.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho clarifies comments after reportedly saying United need a 'miracle' to finish in top four
    Mourinho clarifies comments after reportedly saying United need a 'miracle' to finish in top four
    'The level of sexism is unreal' - Andy Murray furious after 'twerk' comment at Ballon d'Or
    'I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do to win the Ballon d'Or?'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Diouf reiterates Liverpool regrets: I should have joined Man Utd or Barca instead
    Diouf reiterates Liverpool regrets: I should have joined Man Utd or Barca instead
    Klopp fined after accepting misconduct charge for derby pitch invasion
    He was our best player, by far – Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    NFL
    Wentz gets Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles soaring again
    Wentz gets Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles soaring again
    Four years after Ray Rice, the NFL proves few lessons have been learned
    Packers fire coach McCarthy after loss to Cardinals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie