'I’m disappointed in myself': Duffy apologises for headbutt red card

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND and Brighton defender Shane Duffy has apologised for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt in their Premier League clash last night.

Duffy had an altercation with the Palace player just before the half-hour mark, which led to him headbutting him directly in front of referee Kevin Friend and earning a straight red card in the process.

The Derry native will miss Albion’s next three matches as a result and took to Twitter to express his disappointment in himself.

Can only apologise to everyone tonight for letting use down. Grateful for the team we have here for a huge win tonight the boys were unbelievable! I’m disappointed in myself for even getting myself into the situation. What a win !! 🔵⚪️ @OfficialBHAFC — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) December 4, 2018 Source: Shane Duffy /Twitter

Speaking to the club’s website, manager Chris Hughton admitted that he will have to plan without Duffy for the short-term, but that it allows somebody else to seize an opportunity to play.

“We’re going to lose him for three games now — there’s no hiding place these days, it will be shown time and time again.

“He’s an experienced footballer and he’s done great for us. He knows that he’s done wrong and unfortunately for him he’ll miss the next three games.

“That will give somebody else an opportunity. We’re never too old to learn and unfortunately he’ll have to learn from that one.”

Duffy was sent off in the 28th minute against Palace, four minutes after Glenn Murray put them ahead with a spot-kick. Two more first-half goals ensured them a 3-1 win despite being outnumbered.

It was Duffy’s third red card of his career and he became the fourth Brighton player to be sent off in their last four Premier League matches.

