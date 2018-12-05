This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’m disappointed in myself': Duffy apologises for headbutt red card

The Ireland international was dismissed against Crystal Palace last night and will now miss three games.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 12:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,251 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4377030
Shane Duffy walks off the pitch following his red card.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Shane Duffy walks off the pitch following his red card.
Shane Duffy walks off the pitch following his red card.
Image: Gareth Fuller

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND and Brighton defender Shane Duffy has apologised for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt in their Premier League clash last night.

Duffy had an altercation with the Palace player just before the half-hour mark, which led to him headbutting him directly in front of referee Kevin Friend and earning a straight red card in the process. 

The Derry native will miss Albion’s next three matches as a result and took to Twitter to express his disappointment in himself. 

Speaking to the club’s website, manager Chris Hughton admitted that he will have to plan without Duffy for the short-term, but that it allows somebody else to seize an opportunity to play.

“We’re going to lose him for three games now — there’s no hiding place these days, it will be shown time and time again.

“He’s an experienced footballer and he’s done great for us. He knows that he’s done wrong and unfortunately for him he’ll miss the next three games.

“That will give somebody else an opportunity. We’re never too old to learn and unfortunately he’ll have to learn from that one.”

Duffy was sent off in the 28th minute against Palace, four minutes after Glenn Murray put them ahead with a spot-kick. Two more first-half goals ensured them a 3-1 win despite being outnumbered.

It was Duffy’s third red card of his career and he became the fourth Brighton player to be sent off in their last four Premier League matches. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Guardiola confident in City's operations amid Uefa probe into alleged financial fair play breaches
    Guardiola confident in City's operations amid Uefa probe into alleged financial fair play breaches
    Perez at the double for West Ham, while Bournemouth secure long-awaited win
    'I don't want to update you': Mourinho refuses to provide team news to MUTV
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Contepomi: 'Leinster are not the Barcelona of rugby - we have a lot to improve'
    Contepomi: 'Leinster are not the Barcelona of rugby - we have a lot to improve'
    'Just being on the safe side': Halfpenny out of Ulster clash due to concussion
    Munster and Connacht make changes to their European squads
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    LEINSTER
    England not ruling out approach to re-hire Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster
    England not ruling out approach to re-hire Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster
    Kearney: 'I'm going to play after the World Cup but no further down the road as to where'
    Injuries mount for Leinster but strength in depth softens the blow ahead of Bath

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie