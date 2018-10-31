This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Disappointment for Frank Lampard on return as Chelsea progress to League Cup quarter-finals

Irish international Richard Keogh scored an own goal as did fellow Derby defender Fikayo Tomori against his parent club.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 9:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,770 Views 3 Comments
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas (right) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.
Image: Nick Potts
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas (right) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.
Image: Nick Potts

CHELSEA DUMPED FRANK Lampard’s Derby out of the League Cup on Wednesday despite a a valiant effort by the Championship side to battle back from a defensive Halloween horror show.

Maurizio Sarri’s much-changed side eventually emerged 3-2 winners, with all five goals coming in a helter-skelter first half, on a night when there were also fourth-round victories for Arsenal, Tottenham and Middlesbrough.

Two astonishing early defensive errors at Stamford Bridge from Fikayo Tomori — on loan from Chelsea — and Richard Keogh either side of a Jack Marriott equaliser gave the home side a 2-1 lead.

Undaunted, Lampard’s side levelled shortly before the half-hour through Martyn Waghorn before Cesc Fabregas restored order for the Premier League high-flyers.

Lampard, one of Chelsea’s greatest-ever players, received a rapturous reception on his first return to Stamford Bridge as a manager, soaking up the atmosphere before kick-off.

Buoyed by his side’s win at Old Trafford against his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho in the previous round, he was dismayed to witness the errors from his side, which made their task all the harder.

Timori sliced into his own net in the fifth minute, miscuing a clearance when attempting to deal with an innocuous-looking Davide Zappacosta cross.

Midway through the half, lightning struck twice when Keogh failed to deal with another Zappacosta delivery, haplessly steering the ball into his own net.

But the visitors played a full role in a frantic first half, looking sharp as they came forward and were back on level terms before Fabregas scored what turned out to be the decisive goal.

Keogh had a late chance to make amends for his earlier howler but Willy Caballero saved at close range and David Nugent hit the post in the 89th minute, leaving Lampard holding his head in his hands in frustration.

As former Chelsea and Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri looked on from the stands, there was a minute’s applause before kick-off in tribute to Leicester’s late Thai owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

Ten-man Arsenal were made to sweat by League One Blackpool before eventually emerging 2-1 winners, with goals from Stefan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith-Rowe. 

Two goals from Son Heung-min and a strike from Fernando Llorente gave Tottenham a 3-1 win against West Ham while Championship side Middlesbrough upset Premier league outfit Crystal Palace 1-0.

On Tuesday, Burton Albion and Bournemouth booked their places in the quarter-finals while Premier League leaders Manchester City play Fulham on Thursday.

© – AFP 2018

