Poll: Who do you think will lift the Division 1 football league crown?

MUCH LIKE THE summer counterparts in the Leinster and All-Ireland arenas, the spring league has fallen under the ownership of the Dublin footballers of late.

Granted Kerry achieved a notable triumph in 2017 in Division 1 but last year’s outcome felt like a return to normal service as Dublin triumphed.

That is largely due to the trend established under Jim Gavin’s rule with five Division 1 crowns collected since he took charge at the outset of 2013 and a loss by a point in the final in 2017, the one year Dublin have not claimed the trophy during his time at the helm.

They start in pole position on the grid then for 2019, the team widely tipped to claim the title once more.

Kerry are the team with most recent experience of league glory when they won two years ago while Tyrone are the side that contested the Sam Maguire showpiece last September.

In Monaghan and Galway, we have a pair of counties in Division 1 that are coming off the back of championship seasons that were halted at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Mayo have a series of long summers in the memory bank although the spring tends to be a trickier time for them as try to get clear of relegation quagmires.

Roscommon and Cavan, freshly bumped up from the second tier, complete the set of eight that will contest the top division in 2019 as the action commences this weekend with ties in Castlebar, Clones, Killarney and Salthill.

So will it be a league that unfolds in familiar fashion as Dublin succeed or will someone else step forward to grasp the spoils?

Let us know what team you think will be crowned Division 1 league kingpins.

