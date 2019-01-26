This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you think will lift the Division 1 football league crown?

Dublin are the reigning champions, can they be stopped this spring?

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,287 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4460363
Ciaran Kilkenny with the Division 1 league trophy after Dublin's success last year.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ciaran Kilkenny with the Division 1 league trophy after Dublin's success last year.
Ciaran Kilkenny with the Division 1 league trophy after Dublin's success last year.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUCH LIKE THE summer counterparts in the Leinster and All-Ireland arenas, the spring league has fallen under the ownership of the Dublin footballers of late.

Granted Kerry achieved a notable triumph in 2017 in Division 1 but last year’s outcome felt like a return to normal service as Dublin triumphed.

That is largely due to the trend established under Jim Gavin’s rule with five Division 1 crowns collected since he took charge at the outset of 2013 and a loss by a point in the final in 2017, the one year Dublin have not claimed the trophy during his time at the helm.

They start in pole position on the grid then for 2019, the team widely tipped to claim the title once more.

Kerry are the team with most recent experience of league glory when they won two years ago while Tyrone are the side that contested the Sam Maguire showpiece last September.

In Monaghan and Galway, we have a pair of counties in Division 1 that are coming off the back of championship seasons that were halted at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Mayo have a series of long summers in the memory bank although the spring tends to be a trickier time for them as try to get clear of relegation quagmires.

Roscommon and Cavan, freshly bumped up from the second tier, complete the set of eight that will contest the top division in 2019 as the action commences this weekend with ties in Castlebar, Clones, Killarney and Salthill.

So will it be a league that unfolds in familiar fashion as Dublin succeed or will someone else step forward to grasp the spoils?

Let us know what team you think will be crowned Division 1 league kingpins.


Poll Results:










Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Arnautovic ends speculation over future by turning down 'tempting' Chinese offer
    Arnautovic ends speculation over future by turning down 'tempting' Chinese offer
    'There has been no dialogue': Hodgson responds as Zaha linked with €58 million Dortmund move
    Klopp confirms injury setback for Liverpool defender Gomez
    ULSTER
    Ulster snatch last-gasp draw to break Benetton hearts in Belfast
    Ulster snatch last-gasp draw to break Benetton hearts in Belfast
    Here are the quarter-final fixture details for the Irish sides in European knockout rugby action
    Two years after lining out in Ulster Schools' Cup, Lowry on hunt for Champions Cup semi-final spot
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    'The most difficult moment of my sporting life' - Nantes coach, fans in tears over Sala's disappearance

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie