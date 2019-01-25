Poll: Who do you think will win the Division 2 football title?

Odhran MacNiallais and Kevin Feely will be aiming for an immediate return to the top flight.

Odhran MacNiallais and Kevin Feely will be aiming for an immediate return to the top flight.

DIVISION 2 IS shaping up to be the most competitive tier in the Allianz Football League, with two Super 8s sides among the teams in Donegal and Kildare.

Both counties dropped down from the top flight and will be missing key players for the league. Michael Murphy, Frank McGlynn and Paddy McBrearty are unlikely to feature for Declan Bonner’s side until the latter stages of the competition.

They’ll also be without the Gaoth Dobhair contingent until late February at the earliest.

Daniel Flynn has opted out of the Lilywhites set-up for 2019 while Niall Kelly is abroad and set to miss most of the league, but rookie Jimmy Hyland is a welcome boost to Cian O’Neill’s attack.

Then throw a resurgent Armagh into the mix, boosted by the returns of Jamie Clarke, Stefan Campbell and James Morgan.

Rory Gallagher’s Fermanagh will be as difficult to break down as ever, although the absence of last season’s top scorer Seamus Quigley will hurt them up front.

Of the rest, any one of Clare, Cork, Meath and Tipperary could make a run at the promotion places or equally fall into trouble at the foot of the table.

What we want to know is, who do you think will win the Division 2 title?

