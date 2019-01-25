This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will win the Division 2 football title?

It’s shaping up to be an exciting division.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 25 Jan 2019, 1:49 PM
Odhran MacNiallais and Kevin Feely will be aiming for an immediate return to the top flight.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
DIVISION 2 IS shaping up to be the most competitive tier in the Allianz Football League, with two Super 8s sides among the teams in Donegal and Kildare.

Both counties dropped down from the top flight and will be missing key players for the league. Michael Murphy, Frank McGlynn and Paddy McBrearty are unlikely to feature for Declan Bonner’s side until the latter stages of the competition.

They’ll also be without the Gaoth Dobhair contingent until late February at the earliest.

Daniel Flynn has opted out of the Lilywhites set-up for 2019 while Niall Kelly is abroad and set to miss most of the league, but rookie Jimmy Hyland is a welcome boost to Cian O’Neill’s attack.

Then throw a resurgent Armagh into the mix, boosted by the returns of Jamie Clarke, Stefan Campbell and James Morgan.

Rory Gallagher’s Fermanagh will be as difficult to break down as ever, although the absence of last season’s top scorer Seamus Quigley will hurt them up front. 

Of the rest, any one of Clare, Cork, Meath and Tipperary could make a run at the promotion places or equally fall into trouble at the foot of the table.

What we want to know is, who do you think will win the Division 2 title?


Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

