Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Poll: Who do you think will win the Division 3 football title?

The third tier has the look of a mini Leinster competition.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 10:56 AM
19 minutes ago 508 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4456448

IT SAYS A lot about Laois’s rate of progression under John Sugrue that a year after their promotion from Division 4, they’re now joint-favourites to go up from the third tier.

pjimage Jerome Johnston, Ger Egan, Paul Broderick and Paul Kingston.

The Leinster finalists will need to hit the ground running, with their opener this weekend against Paddy Tally’s Down likely to have a huge say in the promotion race. 

The Mournesiders, who were relegated from Division 2 in 2018, are the other side expected to gain promotion alongside Laois.

Tally is embarking on his first senior inter-county management job after building a strong reputation around the country, most recently as coach with the Galway footballers while he also managed St Mary’s to a stunning Sigerson Cup success in 2017.

He is one of six managers in Division 3 that are embarking on their debut campaigns in charge, with Jack Cooney (Westmeath), Wayne Kierans (Louth), Padraic Davis (Longford), Paul Taylor (Sligo) and John Maughan (Offaly) all in a similar position. 

Cooney’s Westmeath look to be in decent shape after going through the O’Byrne Cup undefeated, beating Dublin’s third string outfit comfortably in the final.

Longford must do without their sizeable Mullinalaghta contingent (Donal McElligott, John Keegan, Rian Brady, Gary Rogers, Jayson Matthews, Paddy Fox, James and David McGivney) for at least the first three rounds of the league, which means consolidating their position will be the aim for new boss Davis.

Maughan has already bemoaned the number of players who didn’t take up his offer to join the Faithful squad, with Michael Brazil and Sean Pender two guaranteed starters who opted out. 

Carlow and Louth also arrive into the division, as Turlough O’Brien’s men compete outside Division 4 for the first time since 1985. It has the look of a mini Leinster competition with six sides from the province competing in total, while Sligo make up the octet.

Who do you think will win the Division 3 title?


Poll Results:










