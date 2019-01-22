Poll: Who do you think will gain promotion from Division 4 this year?

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Allianz Football League returns this weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 3:13 PM
Brian Malone, Pearce Dolan, Enda Lynn and Patrick McBride will be fighting it out for promotion this spring.
FOR THE COUNTIES in football’s basement tier, the league represents their best chance of winning silverware in 2019.

Going up against teams of equal standing means many of the counties in Division 4 view the league as their primary competition, even over the championship. 

It’s understandable when you consider only three Division 4 sides managed to win a championship game last summer – Leitrim (vs New York and Louth), Wicklow (vs Offaly) and Waterford (vs Wexford).

Derry will expect to be the big hitters in the division this spring as they seek to halt their worrying slide over recent seasons. The Oak Leafers contested the Division 1 final in 2014 and begin the campaign as warm favourites to gain immediate promotion back to Division 3. 

Wexford also drop down from the third tier and will be expected to challenge at the top end of the table, as will Lenny Harbinson’s Antrim who finished just outside the promotion places last year. 

Terry Hyland’s Leitrim must beat Roscommon and Mayo to reach a Connacht final, so promotion in the league will undoubtedly be his target in his first campaign over the county. 

Of the rest, London finished a very credible fourth last season and Ciaran Deeley’s squad will be looking to build on that, while both Wicklow and Waterford could pose problems after they enjoyed championship victories over Division 3 opposition in 2018.

On the back of a disappointing campaign, Limerick have a real chance to pick up points and build early momentum in their opening games away to London and at home to Waterford.

Who do you fancy to take the promotion spots from Division 4?


About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

