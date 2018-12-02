This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Origi the Merseyside derby hero with bizarre 96th-minute winner against Everton

A sensational late winner from the Belgium striker secured a memorable derby victory for the Reds.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 6:33 PM
51 minutes ago 9,437 Views 40 Comments
https://the42.ie/4371930
Liverpool players celebrate after Divock Origi's late winner on Sunday.
Image: Peter Byrne
Liverpool players celebrate after Divock Origi's late winner on Sunday.
Liverpool players celebrate after Divock Origi's late winner on Sunday.
Image: Peter Byrne

JORDAN PICKFORD’S INCREDIBLE error handed Divock Origi a scarcely believable Merseyside derby winner as Liverpool claimed a dramatic 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton.

Everton had produced an admirable performance and could have ended their infamous Anfield hoodoo had they taken one of their numerous first-half chances, but just as it looked as if they had done enough for a point, Liverpool snatched all three in stunning circumstances.

Alisson, who had earlier brilliantly denied Andre Gomes, cleared a free-kick as far as Virgil van Dijk, whose skewed long-range effort appeared to be heading for the top of the crossbar, only for Pickford to inexplicably palm it back into the air, the ball then bouncing off the bar and into the path of Origi, who had the simple task of nodding into an empty net.

It means Liverpool – whose manager Jurgen Klopp sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate – stay within touching distance of champions Manchester City, who they trail by just two points, with the Reds continuing to look like the most likely challengers to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Origi the Merseyside derby hero with bizarre 96th-minute winner against Everton
    Origi the Merseyside derby hero with bizarre 96th-minute winner against Everton
    'There are not that many strikers around in the Premier League, and a young one... I’m delighted'
    Below-par Blues do enough to return to winning ways against neighbours Fulham

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie