Monday 31 December, 2018
Quiz: Do you know what county these 2018 Gaelic football club winners are from?

How closely were you paying attention to the winners of the county finals in 2018?

By Sinead Farrell Monday 31 Dec 2018, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,665 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4380176

CLUBS UP AND down the country were toasting Gaelic football successes in 2018.

But do you know where they are from? Test your knowledge here.

***************

Mullinalaghta completed a three-in-a-row this year in which county?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Wexford
Westmeath

Longford
Carlow
St Finbarr's ended a 33-year wait for a senior county crown this year. But where are they from?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Cork
Kerry

Sligo
Kilkenny
There were also celebrations in Gaoth Dobhair but where are they based?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Derry
Clare

Fermanagh
Donegal
Clann na nGael dethroned the reigning champions in which county this year?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Roscommon
Laois

Tyrone
Limerick
Do you know where The Nire toasted their triumph in 2018?
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Dublin
Clare

Waterford
Offaly
Moorefield defended their crown this year. But in which county did they reach that feat?
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Kildare
Cavan

Meath
Limerick
Where did Shelmaliers secure their first ever senior football crown?
@shelmaliers
Derry
Wexford

Cork
Leitrim
Moyle Rovers are the 2018 champions in which county?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Sligo
Louth

Tyrone
Tipperary
Eoghan Rua triumphed for the second time in the club's history earlier this year. But where do they come from?
©INPHO/Declan Roughan
Laois
Louth

Derry
Leitrim
And finally, where did Scotstown earn their county glory?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Meath
Kilkenny

Monaghan
Carlow
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you in this quiz. Maybe try again next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like Gaelic football?
Share your result:

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

