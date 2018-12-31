Quiz: Do you know what county these 2018 Gaelic football club winners are from?

CLUBS UP AND down the country were toasting Gaelic football successes in 2018.

But do you know where they are from? Test your knowledge here.

Mullinalaghta completed a three-in-a-row this year in which county? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Wexford Westmeath

Longford Carlow St Finbarr's ended a 33-year wait for a senior county crown this year. But where are they from? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Cork Kerry

Sligo Kilkenny There were also celebrations in Gaoth Dobhair but where are they based? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Derry Clare

Fermanagh Donegal Clann na nGael dethroned the reigning champions in which county this year? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Roscommon Laois

Tyrone Limerick Do you know where The Nire toasted their triumph in 2018? ©INPHO/Ken Sutton Dublin Clare

Waterford Offaly Moorefield defended their crown this year. But in which county did they reach that feat? ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Kildare Cavan

Meath Limerick Where did Shelmaliers secure their first ever senior football crown? @shelmaliers Derry Wexford

Cork Leitrim Moyle Rovers are the 2018 champions in which county? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Sligo Louth

Tyrone Tipperary Eoghan Rua triumphed for the second time in the club's history earlier this year. But where do they come from? ©INPHO/Declan Roughan Laois Louth

Derry Leitrim And finally, where did Scotstown earn their county glory? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Meath Kilkenny

Monaghan Carlow Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Gold Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this year. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Silver Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Bronze The questions just didn't suit you in this quiz. Maybe try again next time. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Wooden Spoon Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like Gaelic football? Share your result: Share

