Before clashing in All-Ireland club final, key forwards scoop prestigious awards

TWO DEADLY FORWARDS have scooped the October and November Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month awards.

Doireann O'Sullivan and Amy Ring.

Both preparing for the All-Ireland senior club final in Parnell Park on 8 December, Mourneabbey and Cork star Doireann O’Sullivan was recognised for her efforts this month while Foxrock-Cabinteely captain Amy Ring took October’s honour.

Both players have been extremely consistent through their respective club campaigns in 2018 to date, clocking up devastating individual tallies along the way.

23-year-old O’Sullivan has been key through Mourneabbey’s five in-a-row in Cork and Munster, and their run to a fourth All-Ireland final in five years.

This month, she finished with 0-8 in their All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne in an incredible individual display, while she hit 0-9 in the provincial decider.

Ring meanwhile, was influential in October’s wins over Wexford outfit Shelmalier and Meath’s Simonstown Gaels. In the Leinster final, she notched 2-4 and followed that up with a 1-4 return in the All-Ireland semi-final against Donaghmoyne.

Mourneabbey and Fox-Cab are both looking to now put years or hurt and heartbreak behind them, and end their respective long waits to lift the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup.

The Cork kingpins fell short to Donegal side Termon in the 2014 final, Donaghmoyne in 2015, bowed out to the same side in the semi-final in 2016, and were defeated by Carnacon in last year’s decider.

Fox-Cab were beaten in the decider by Donaghmoyne in 2016, and lost out in the 2015 and 2017 semi-finals — the latter to Mourneabbey in extra-time.

