O'Donovans' mentor Dominic Casey named World Rowing coach of the year

IRELAND ROWING GURU Dominic Casey has been named Coach of the Year by the sport’s governing body.

Casey, the O’Donovan brothers’ mentor, received the prestigious World Rowing Federation honour in Berlin last night.

Casey is a member of the hugely successful Skibbereen club and has been at the heart of Irish rowing since the 70s.

Paul and Gary O’Donovan were nominated for the male crew of year but lost out to the Australian four. World champion, Sanita Puspure too failed to win in her category despite a memorable year for the Cork star.