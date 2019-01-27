This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Missing a host of regulars, Donegal come away from Clare with victory

Declan Bonner’s side did just about enough to claim their first win of the league campaign.

By Derrick Lynch Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 6:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,268 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4462420
Jamie Brennan finished the game with three from play.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Jamie Brennan finished the game with three from play.
Jamie Brennan finished the game with three from play.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Donegal 0-16

Clare 0-13

Derrick Lynch reports from Cusack Park

DONEGAL HAD TO withstand a staunch Clare effort before picking up the opening two points of the Allianz National Football League Division Two.

Michael Langan opened the scoring with a free he had won himself, but Clare struck back to take the lead for the only time in the first half with points from Gary Brennan and a Keelan Sexton free.

Sexton had a goal chance soon after but dragged his shot wide on the left after racing in from the right wing. This seemed to spark Donegal into life, and they hit four in a row with a brace from Ciaran Thompson along with points from Langan and Eoghan Bán Gallagher to leave them 0-5 to 0-2 in front after the opening ten minutes.

Dean Ryan and Jamie Malone combined to good effect with Ryan applying the finish to cut the gap to two, but indiscipline in the Clare defence presented Langan with a chance to finish another free which he duly converted.

The best score of the opening half came soon after as Banner captain Gary Brennan went right through the heart of the Donegal defence to split the posts, but Langan landed another free to keep his side at arm’s length by 0-7 to 0-4 with 15 minutes to go to the break.

Clare then struck two in a row through Dermot Coughlan and David Tubridy to leave just the minimum between them, with Donegal replying Jamie Brennan with a tidy finish from a tight angle.

Another brace for the home side through David Tubridy kept the pressure on Donegal, but they could not get back on level terms. A quick fire double before the break through Jason McGee and Niall O’Donnell saw Donegal in front by 0-10 to 0-8 as they headed for the dressing rooms.

Clare hit the opening three points of the second period with Tubridy (2) and Brennan on target to send them into the lead, but Donegal were quick to reply with four in a row thanks to a brace from Jamie Brennan along with a McGonagle free and a fine effort from McGee.

That left the Ulster men 0-14 to 0-11 clear inside the closing ten minutes. Gary Brennan and Gavin Cooney split the posts to leave just the minimum between them as the game approached injury time, but Hugh McFadden and McGee notched over scores to see the Donegal men leave Ennis with both points.

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Langan (0-4, 4f), Jason McGee (0-3), Jamie Brennan (0-3), Ciaran Thompson (0-2), Niall O’Donnell (0-1), Eoghan Bán Gallagher (0-1), Hugh McFadden (0-1), Caolan McGonagle (0-1, 1f)

Scorers for Clare: David Tubridy (0-6, 3f), Gary Brennan (0-3), Dermot Coughlan (0-1), Dean Ryan (0-1), Keelan Sexton (0-1, 1f), Gavin Cooney (0-1).

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (Naomh Adhamhnáin)

2. Conor Morrisson (Naomh Adhamhnáin)
3. Caolan Ward (Naomh Adhamhnáin)
4. Brendan Cole (Naomh Náille)

5. Paul Brennan (Bun Dobhráin)
6. Eamonn Doherty (Naomh Adhamhnáin)
7. Ryan McHugh (Cill Chartha)

8. Hugh McFadden (Na Cealla Beaga)
9. Michael Langan (Naomh Mícheál)

10. Niall O’Donnell (Naomh Adhamhnáin)
11. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill)
12. Caolan McGonagle (Bun Crannacha)

18. Jason McGee (Cheann Fhaola)
21. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Na Cealla Beaga)
15. Jamie Brennan (Bun Dobhráin)

Subs:

14. Martin McElhinney (Naomh Micheál) for Brennan (43 mins)
7. Leo McLoone (Naomh Conaill) for McGonagle (55 mins)
19. Stephen McMenamin (Aoadh Rua) for Gallagher ( 65 mins)
20. Peadar Mogan (Naomh Naille) for Doherty (78 mins)

Clare

1. Kieran Eyres (Kildysart)

2. Kevin Harnett (Meelick)
3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad)
4. Gordon Kelly (St Joseph’s Miltown)

5. Dean Ryan (Eire Óg)
6. Aaron Fitzgerald (Eire Óg)
18. Eoghan Collins (Ballyhaunis)

8. Gary Brennan (Clondegad)
9. Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen)

10. Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora)
11. Jamie Malone (Corofin)
12. Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

13. Kieran Malone (St Joseph’s Miltown)
14. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane)
15. David Tubridy (Doonbeg)

Subs:

22. Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare) for Collins (47 mins)
19. Sean Collins (Cratloe) for Kieran Malone (53 mins)
16. Eamon Tubridy (Doonbeg) for Eyres ( 58 mins)
17. Darragh Bohannan (Shannon Gaels) for Jamie Malone (61 mins)
20. Gavin Cooney (Eire Óg) for Coughlan (65 mins)

Referee: Padraig O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Derrick Lynch
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    Milan hold Napoli to stalemate, handing Juventus major title boost
    HURLING
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    Callanan hits 2-7 in league success for Tipperary over 14-man Clare in Thurles
    CBC Cork qualify for first Harty Cup final in 101 years after win over Thurles
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie