This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland-England clash carries sweet memories for exile Donnacha Ryan

The Tipperary man is thriving in Paris and feeling fresh as he aims to return for the business end of the season.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 5:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,500 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4464410

PERHAPS THE MOST bittersweet image to arise out of Ireland’s Grand Slam-sealing win over England last year, was the glimpse of the exile.

While Ireland were racking up a terrific twelfth straight win on a freezing day in Twickenham, Donnacha Ryan – a man who helped start the winning streak a year earlier – looked in pensive mood watching the game unfold in the comfort of Racing 92′s U Arena and its gigantic screen.

A picture can say a thousand words, but a single snapshot doesn’t always give the full story.

This was not a man wondering what might have been if he had stuck around in Ireland. It was a happy occasion, albeit after tiring week.

“I hadn’t trained all that week until the Friday, because my daughter (Remi) was born on the Tuesday. I rocked up to training and they said, ‘we’ll start you tomorrow’.

“I was, like, ‘what?’ I had slept in the chair in the hospital all week.”

A touch of sense prevailed and Ryan was asked to play just 40 minutes of a fiery Paris derby against Stade Francais. 

“I think it was the first time we were losing at half-time (in the new stadium). I was pretty tired. I actually had three coffees to wake myself up.

It was fine anyway, we won the game, but I was drug-tested afterwards. I was having a beer on the sideline – to get hydrated – and the French game was on later that evening, so they organised a fête and played the England-Ireland game on the big screen.

“So I whipped out a chair to watch it. It was class. The only better view you could have was being at the game, or on the pitch. The third best view was where I was,” says the lock, in Dublin to launch Bord Bia’s chicken, make it your way campaign.

A cold beer in the week of his daughter’s birth, a good seat to watch Ireland win in Twickenham and the bonus of a win over Stade. The memory is only sweet for Ryan.

The Tipperary man has been sidelined for most of the past two months with a knee injury, he pushed his rehab after keyhole surgery a touch too far and so missed his target return date of the Champions Cup pool visit to Ulster. The postponement has him pencilled in to play Toulouse in two weeks’ time – a precursor to the European quarter-final the teams will play out in late March.

Donnacha Ryan Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I’ve never been as fresh,” he says, thankful that most of his body has been out of the firing line for a stretch. In a way it’s a nice change considering he played 13 straight games for le Ciel et Bleus at the start of the season.

While his match workload is diminished of late, the linguistic challenge of three French classes a week means there’s little chance of him resting on his laurels.

I didn’t do French at School. I’ve dropped a few clangers. I don’t know if this table is feminine or masculine…”

He has adapted alright. On a flying visit to Dublin, he has to check himself to stop any bon mots from escaping his mouth in a Nenagh accent. The toughest test comes of course when fatigue is in the mix.

“What’s difficult is when you’re on the pitch and you’re tired and you’re trying to find the word. You find yourself saying to yourself: ‘why can’t you read my mind!’”

In one sense, he is on a similar wave-length to a star-studded dressing room in Paris. But on top of language barriers and a cultural melting pot there are also generational gaps that any 35-year-old might take time to get his head around.

He is a core component to a powerhouse of European rugby, but he learned long ago to keep big-game pressure in perspective.

“I enjoyed my last year in Munster and Ireland, I really did,” says Ryan,  “the result for me at the end of a game, I could deal with it an awful lot better than I could when I was younger.

Donnacha Ryan with Courtney Lawes Ryan challenges Lawes for a line-out in 2017. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I remember we lost the (2012) Heineken Cup quarter-final against Ulster and I didn’t really want to get out of bed until the Wednesday.  Didn’t want to show my face.

“It was silly, like, but it meant so much to you. Whereas now, there are bigger things out there. You cope with it so much better.”

That first match in his long opening run of games this season helped offer a reminder that sport can be fun too.

“We started in the end of July (after season ended in June) and we went on tour in Tbilisi. Our first game was against Brazil. D’you know something It was fantastic. Because most of the players are amateur and they’re just so happy to have the challenge of playing you.

“I thought it was funny because they’re helping you off the ground, and you end up giving them tips during the game.

“It’s such a slow pace at that level, so you’re kind of saying: ‘let’s keep the game going’”.

Donnacha Ryan Donnacha Ryan at the launch of the Bord Bia Chicken, Make It Your Way campaign. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It was a nice change of pace, but that sort of Corinthian spirit wasn’t how Ryan made his name, and it was more of the grizzled hard-edge warrior on show when he last appeared in green and helped to halt England’s bid for a second Grand Slam under Eddie Jones.

He doesn’t dwell on whether, under other circumstances or in an ideal world, he would be in the mix for a start this weekend or vying with Quinn Roux for a replacement role. He  wishes his former team-mates well and he will cheer them on from any distance.

He is loving life in Paris, but there’s no denying a part of him missing home.

“I miss home in the sense that the craic with the lads is just completely different.
13 years in Munster, I appreciate it more now since I’ve been over there.

“A group of players and some of the best people on the planet who only have your best interest at heart.”

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Chelsea's 18-year-old star winger will not leave despite transfer rumours, says Sarri
    Reds defender Van Dijk emerges as a doubt through illness
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie