Friday 2 November, 2018
Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form

Jadon Sancho’s impact at just 18 has been highlighted by coach Lucien Favre.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Nov 2018, 12:53 PM
25 minutes ago 592 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4319218
Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho.
Image: Christof Koepsel
Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho.
Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho.
Image: Christof Koepsel

BORUSSIA DORTMUND COACH Lucien Favre lauded Jadon Sancho and believes the teenage attacker can get even better.

Sancho has starred for the Bundesliga leaders this season, scoring five goals and assisting eight in 14 games in all competitions.

The 18-year-old’s impressive displays have already led to an England debut and reports Paris Saint-Germain are interested in his services.

Favre was full of praise for Sancho, saying his achievements at such a young age were incredible.

“Of course he has a lot of potential. He’s only 18, and he’s already playing with the England national team,” he said.

“At the age of 18, that’s something special, you don’t see it very often.

“Of course he can still improve a lot, that’s quite normal and he knows that. But he’s already very good.”

Favre added: “He knows that he still has to improve. He just has to keep working hard, keep working calmly, and needs to have a lot of fun.”

Dortmund, who hold a two-point lead atop the Bundesliga, visit Wolfsburg on Saturday.

