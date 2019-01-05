This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Down, Kildare and Leitrim unveil starting teams for Sunday's pre-season clashes

Paddy Tally, Cian O’Neill and Terry Hyland have announced their sides.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 2:19 PM
49 minutes ago 865 Views No Comments
Jerome Johnston, Neil Flynn and Jack Heslin all start.
Jerome Johnston, Neil Flynn and Jack Heslin all start.
Jerome Johnston, Neil Flynn and Jack Heslin all start.

THE INTER-COUNTY pre-season competitions are ramping up on the first weekend of the New Year, with five games taking place today and a host of matches on the cards tomorrow.

Cian O’Neill has made nine changes to the Kildare outfit that will take on Westmeath tomorrow afternoon in The Downs with Mark Hyland, Mark Dempsey, David Malone, Eoin Doyle, Fionn Dowling, Pascal Connell, David Slattery, Conor Hartley and Neil Flynn all coming into the team.

The Lilywhites are searching for their third straight win in the O’Byrne Cup. 

Meanwhile, new Down boss Paddy Tally has made four changes to the side that lost to Cavan in the McKenna Cup last weekend. They face Donegal in Newry, with Johnny Parr, Shay Murnin, Gerard Collins and Ciaran Harney all introduced.

And Terry Hyland, who will lead Leitrim into competitive action for the first time in the FBD League against James Horan’s Mayo, has also unveiled his selection.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Hyland (Athy)
3. Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace)
4. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

5. David Malone (Raheens)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)
7. James Murray (Moorefield)

8. Fionn Dowling (Suncroft)
9. Pascal Connell (Athy)

10. David Slattery (Confey)
11. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)
12. Conor Hartley (Sarsfields)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)
15. Padraig Fogarty (St Laurences)

Down

Leitrim

1. Diarmuid McKiernan

2. Paddy Maguire
3. Fergal McTague
4. Michael McWeeney

5. Conor Reynolds
6. Ray Mulvey
7. Shane Quinn

8. Dean McGovern
9. Mark Plunkett

10. Sean McWeeney
11. Cillian McGloin
12. Jack Heslin

13. Evan Sweeney
14. Pearce Dolan
15. Domhnaill Flynn

