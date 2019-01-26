Wicklow keeper Jackson nails late winner, while Cahillane goal sees Laois past Tally's Down

LAOIS CAME FROM behind to defeat Down by six points in Paddy Tally’s first league game in charge of the Ulster outfit.

John Sugrue’s side were 0-9 to 0-5 behind at half-time, but scores from Donie Kingston and Evan O’Carroll helped draw them level by the midway point of the second-half.

Colm Murphy and Donal O’Hare traded goals, before Laois substitute Paul Cahillane raised Laois’s second green flag with a well-taken effort. The Leinster finalists ran out 2-15 to 1-12 winners in the Division 3 opener.

A late free from goalkeeper Mark Jackson helped Wicklow to a narrow 1-7 to 0-9 win over Waterford in Division 4 tonight.

Patrick O’Connor’s goal left the John Evans-managed team just a point behind nearing the closing stages. He then equalised and Jackson slotted over the winning free at the death.

Results

Division 3

Down 1-12 Laois 2-15

Division 4

Waterford 0-9 Wicklow 1-7

