Wicklow keeper Jackson nails late winner, while Cahillane goal sees Laois past Tally's Down

There was plenty of football action in Divisions 3 and 4 on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 9:22 PM
Wicklow stopper Mark Jackson.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

LAOIS CAME FROM behind to defeat Down by six points in Paddy Tally’s first league game in charge of the Ulster outfit.

John Sugrue’s side were 0-9 to 0-5 behind at half-time, but scores from Donie Kingston and Evan O’Carroll helped draw them level by the midway point of the second-half.

Colm Murphy and Donal O’Hare traded goals, before Laois substitute Paul Cahillane raised Laois’s second green flag with a well-taken effort. The Leinster finalists ran out 2-15 to 1-12 winners in the Division 3 opener.

A late free from goalkeeper Mark Jackson helped Wicklow to a narrow 1-7 to 0-9 win over Waterford in Division 4 tonight.

Patrick O’Connor’s goal left the John Evans-managed team just a point behind nearing the closing stages. He then equalised and Jackson slotted over the winning free at the death.

Results

Division 3
Down 1-12 Laois 2-15

Division 4
Waterford 0-9 Wicklow 1-7

