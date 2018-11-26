This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Super clubs and star players - 29 major football titles for Kerry and Galway kingpins over the last decade

Dr Crokes and Corofin both booked All-Ireland club semi-final spots yesterday.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 26 Nov 2018, 6:27 PM
27 minutes ago 443 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4360885
John Payne captained Dr Crokes while Micheal Lundy and Kieran McGrath are the Corofin joint captains.
Image: INPHO
John Payne captained Dr Crokes while Micheal Lundy and Kieran McGrath are the Corofin joint captains.
John Payne captained Dr Crokes while Micheal Lundy and Kieran McGrath are the Corofin joint captains.
Image: INPHO

FAMILIAR FACES ON the victory podiums in Munster and Connacht.

The two provinces both concluded senior club football matters yesterday afternoon. There was a sense of business as usual in the Gaelic Grounds and at MacHale Park.

In Limerick the 2017 All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes motored away to the Munster accolade with a controlled performance against Miltown Malbay that delivered a nine-point win.

In Castlebar the 2018 All-Ireland kingpins Corofin had to work that bit harder after a tricky opening against Ballintubber but drew on all of their nous to triumph.

It was not the type of day to spark wild hysteria in either camp. No breakthroughs achieved, merely the continuation of the efficiency and success that they have become accustomed to. Box ticked, time to start thinking about the bigger challenges that lie ahead.

The club game at this time of the year zones in on the tales of novelty and romance but in football there are clubs who represent relentless excellence and are starting to move clear of those around them.

The runs that Dr Crokes and Corofin are currently on are remarkable. Dr Crokes recently completed three-in-a-row in Kerry and have seven crowns to their name since 2010. They have contested a Munster final in each of those seven seasons, yesterday’s victory landing them their fifth title in that time frame. The All-Ireland win in March last year was the culmination of all their work.

Dr. Crokes players and supporters celebrate Celebration time for the Dr Crokes players. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Corofin claimed a sixth title on the spin in Galway this autumn. They have been the last team standing in ten of the last 13 county finals. Since 2008 they have won six Connacht crowns and contested another two finals. They retained the title for the first time last year and embellished that feat by achieving three-in-a-row yesterday. All-Ireland wins in 2015 and 2018 have elevated this era for them.

The pair seem no longer sated with exploits within their county boundaries. Dr Crokes went clear of Austin Stacks in the Kerry roll of honour this season and while Nemo Rangers are still the clear market leaders in Munster, the Lewis Road club have emerged in second place with eight to their credit. Corofin are now joint second on the roll of honour in Galway, five short of Tuam Stars who last won in 1994, and top of the pile in Connacht.

They have suffered their disappointing defeats, Dr Crokes soundly beaten by Nemo last year and Corofin ousted by Castlebar in 2015, yet each time they rebound in style.

Corofin celebrate winning in the changing room Corofin players toast their victory over Ballintubber. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

These modern periods are golden ones for their pair. One of the most striking aspects is the strength of their reserves. Dr Crokes announced over the weekend that they plan to field a third team in 2019, Corofin’s second-string won the Galway junior recently and will graduate to intermediate ranks next season.

And yesterday the depth of their flagship teams was graphically illustrated. Corofin introduced 2018 All-Star Ian Burke to help turn the game their way with a haul of 1-1. They had coped without him and Daithi Burke for their semi-final against Clann na nGael, still runaway victors at the end by 27 points.

Dr Crokes began yesterday with seven players on the bench who have collected All-Ireland medals on Kerry teams. Colm Cooper’s county career is well-documented but Alan O’Sullivan (U21 2007), Jordan Kiely (minor 2014), David Naughten (minor 2016) and Michael Potts (minor 2016 and 2017) have all tasted national glory.

At least they got cameos during the second half yesterday. Eoin Brosnan, with a celebrated senior career behind him, and Billy Courtney, a two-time Kerry All-Ireland minor winner, remained on the sideline.

And it’s interesting how they keep replenishing their sides as new stars burst to the fore. Kieran Molloy was outstanding for Corofin in their Connacht final victory, when they triumphed in Croke Park in 2015 he was not involved. The trio of Micheál Burns, Tony Brosnan and David Shaw struck 1-10 between them for Dr Crokes in the Gaelic Grounds. None of them started on St Patrick’s Day in 2017 and Shaw was not even in the squad. 

As 2018 closes, they will be favourites to set up a final clash against each other in 2019. Their two previous meetings in semi-finals in 1992 and 2017 swung the way of Dr Crokes but they have yet to cross paths in a decider.

Michael Lundy and Luke Quinn Corofin's Michael Lundy and Michael Moloney of Dr. Crokes in opposition in 2017. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Pointing out their credentials is not to dismiss the others in contention. Next Sunday’s Ulster final will be a landmark one for Gaoth Dobhair spearheaded by the McGee brothers, the experience of Kevin Cassidy and the majesty of Odhran MacNiallais. Their opponents Scotstown are anchored by the best goalkeeper in the country this year in Rory Beggan, the Hughes brothers and a livewire forward in Conor McCarthy.

The Leinster showdown on Sunday week sees Kilmacud Crokes in action, a team that have looked exceptionally dynamic and well-drilled in recent weeks and in possession of a game changer in Paul Mannion. The journey of Longford’s Mullinalaghta to this stage has been wondrous as they have belied their small pool of players to progress impressively.

And yet it is the Kerry and Galway champions that are the first two sides to have secured a passage to the 2019 All-Ireland senior semi-final stage.

Both Dr Crokes and Corofin have produced such dazzling displays that they are entitled to be considering a St Patrick’s Day assignment. 

They have a combined aggregate win of 77 points in their provincial outings against the champions of Tipperary, Cork, Roscommon, Clare and Mayo. A pair of super clubs in control of their counties and provinces.

Right now they look the two leading club football teams in the country.

And the opponents they have dismissed ruthlessly in recent weeks will attest to that.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    MUNSTER
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    'It was an eye opener for us to see how good they were' - facing up to the kingpins in a first Munster final
    'The dream of this day kept me going, just that want and determination to get this'
    REPORT
    Burke inspires from the bench as All-Ireland champs Corofin seal Connacht three in-a-row
    Burke inspires from the bench as All-Ireland champs Corofin seal Connacht three in-a-row
    In-form Connacht down the Kings with polished performance in Port Elizabeth
    Spirited Ireland test England but run out of steam at Twickenham

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie