This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seventh Kerry title since 2010 for Dr Crokes following six-point defeat of Dingle

Youngster David Shaw hit 0-4 from play for the winners.

By Paul Brennan Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 5:10 PM
2 hours ago 5,595 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4310776
Dr. Crokes' Michael Moloney and Fionn Fitzgerald clash with Paul Geaney of Dingle.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Dr. Crokes' Michael Moloney and Fionn Fitzgerald clash with Paul Geaney of Dingle.
Dr. Crokes' Michael Moloney and Fionn Fitzgerald clash with Paul Geaney of Dingle.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Dr Crokes 1-15

Dingle 0-12

Paul Brennan reports from Austin Stack Park

NOT THAT THEY needed another county title to consolidate their status as the undisputed market leaders of Kerry club football, but Dr Crokes added a seventh title to the six already won since 2010 to cement their reputation as undisputed kingpins of Kerry club football after they beat Dingle by six points in today’s county final.

After the last couple of heated Sundays at Austin Stack Park this final was played in the right spirit, and it was Crokes’ more measured approach and more scoring outlets that was the difference. Once Dr Crokes managed to curb the goal threat of Paul Geaney they were halfway there, and it was left to the next generation of Crokes footballers – David Shaw, Tony Brosnan and Gavin White – to raise the flags.

To Dingle’s credit they stayed in contention throughout a tense, tactical game, and it took White’s goal in the 57th minute for Crokes to put meaningful distance between the teams. The game’s only goal made it 1-14 to 0-12, and with Dingle playing with a man less since the 51st minute there was no way back for them.

Paul Geaney’s first minute free had put Dingle into an early lead and they looked settled and composed 0-2 to 0-1 after five minutes but then Dr Crokes found their rhythm and reeled off the next seven points without reply with David Shaw kicking three excellent points from play and Tony Brosnan mining two from play.

The champions played controlled and patient football in that 15-minute period forcing Dingle to drop numbers back into defence but Crokes were still able to find the openings to pick off their points.

It was 0-8 to 0-2 to Crokes when Kerry defender Tom O’Sullivan kicked Dingle’s third point, and that snapped his colleagues back into focus; three more points followed in the last five minutes of the half to bring the West Kerry side right back into contention at 0-8 to 0-6 at half time.

Matthew Flaherty’s point cut the gap to one but Crokes could always engineer scores easier and points from Shaw, White, Johnny Buckley and Daithi Casey had them 0-13 to 0-9 ahead after 48 minutes and 0-14 to 0-11 ahead after 51 minutes when Dingle had corner back Padraig O’Connor sent off for a second yellow.

White’s goal sealed the deal as Colm Cooper and Eoin Brosnan came on to win their eight county championship medals, while this victory moves Dr Crokes to the top of the county’s SFC roll of honour with 13 titles.

It also sets them up for a trip to Tipperary next Sunday for a Munster Club quarter-final, but they will savour this title as much as any any of the other six since 2010. It certainly was one of the hardest to win.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: David Shaw 0-4, Daithi Casey 0-4 (0-3f), Gavin White 1-1, Tony Brosnan 0-2, Johnny Buckley 0-1, Gavin O’Shea 0-1, Brian Looney 0-1, Jordan Kiely 0-1.

Scorers for Dingle: Paul Geaney 0-6 (0-5f), Tom O’Sullivan 0-2, Tomas Sheehy 0-1, Michael Geaney 0-1, Matthew Flaherty 0-1, Barry O’Sullivan 0-1.

Dr Crokes

1. Shane Murphy

2. John Payne
3. Michael Moloney
4. Fionn Fitzgerald

5. David O’Leary
6. Gavin White
7. Shane Doolan

8. Johnny Buckley
9. Daithi Casey

10. Micheal Burns
11. Gavin O’Shea
12. Brian Looney

18. David Shaw
14. Kieran O’Leary
15. Tony Brosnan

Subs:

13. Colm Cooper for G O’Shea (38)
17. Alan O’Sullivan for D O’Leary (45)
20. Jordan Kiely for T Brosnan (50)
19. Michael Potts for D Shaw (55)
22. Eoin Brosnan for M Burns (62)
21. Paul Clarke for K O’Leary (63)

Dingle

1. Gavin Curran

2. Michael Flannery
3. Tom Leo O’Sullivan
4. Padraig O’Connor

5. Michael Begley
6. Tom O’Sullivan
7. Aidan O’Connor

8. Billy O’Connor
9. Barry O’Sullivan

10. Brian O’Connor
11. Michael Geaney
12. Paul Devane

13. Tomas Sheehy
14. Paul Geaney
15. Matthew Flaherty

Subs

17. Eoin Murphy for P Devane (42)
18. Brendan Kelliher for M Flannery (57)
24. Conor Geaney for T Sheehy (63)

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (St Senans)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Brennan
@Brennan_PB
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    Robbie Brady plays first game in 10 months but Burnley suffer heavy defeat against Chelsea
    Milivojevic scores 83rd-minute equaliser as Arsenal's winning run ends at 11 games
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    'Why not return?': Fabregas refusing to rule out Arsenal move as Chelsea contract runs down
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie