This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Leary fires 2-2 as Dr Crokes defeat Moyle to set up Munster semi-final against St Finbarr's

The Kerry champions triumphed in their trip to Ardfinnan today.

By Conor Kane Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 3:19 PM
1 hour ago 3,260 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4322163
Dr Crokes defender Shane Doolan blocks down Moyle Rovers player Richard Power.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dr Crokes defender Shane Doolan blocks down Moyle Rovers player Richard Power.
Dr Crokes defender Shane Doolan blocks down Moyle Rovers player Richard Power.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dr Crokes 3-15
Moyle Rovers 0-8

Conor Kane reports from Ardfinnan

DR CROKES CAMPAIGN to emulate their recent Munster and All-Ireland club successes got off to the best possible start at Ardfinnan in Tipperary today when they blitzkrieged Moyle Rovers with an exhibition of scoring.

Full-forward Kieran O’Leary ended up with 2-2, the goals both opportunistic but well-taken efforts following defensive mistakes in the first half, while Tony Brosnan scored 0-7 and Micheál Burns chipped in with three from play to keep daylight between the teams.

Moyle Rovers opened brightly enough, attacking at pace in the early minutes and earning a couple of nice points through Richard Power and Liam Boland.

But three crucial incidents in that first half prevented them from keeping in touch with their more famous rivals by the interval. The first goal came in the 10th minute when Kieran O’Leary goaled after a defensive mistake and O’Leary had another green flag in the 28th minute, again benefiting from hesitation in the Rovers defence after a long Johnny Buckley ball and fisting to the net, ensuring the Kerry champions led by 2-8 to 0-5 at half-time. In the mean time, Moyle Rover lost influential corner-forward Liam Boland to a black card, piling difficulty on difficulty.

When they lost Shane Foley to a straight red early in the second half, it was yet another problem and Dr Crokes were more than capable of capitalising in full.

Former Kerry superstar Colm “Gooch” Cooper entered the fray in the 40th minute, set up a couple of scores and scored a point himself after jinking through the defence, with the issue all but decided as the game entered the last quarter.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: Kieran O’Leary 2-2, Tony Brosnan 0-7 (0-6f), Micheál Burns 0-3, Michael Potts 1-0, David Shaw, Colm Cooper, Daithí Casey 0-1 each.

Scorerw for Moyle Rovers: Richard Power, Dara Ryan 0-2 each, Liam Boland, Ross Mulcahy, Sean Carey, Riain Quigley 0-1 each.

Dr Crokes

1. Shane Murphy

2. John Payne
3. Michael Moloney
4. Fionn Fitzgerald

5. David O’Leary
6. Gavin White
7. Shane Doolan

8. Johnny Buckley
9. Daithí Casey

10. Micheál Burns
11. Gavin O’Shea
12. Brian Looney

18. David Shaw
14. Kieran O’Leary
15. Tony Brosnan

Subs

13. Colm Cooper for D Shaw (40)
19. Michael Potts for D Casey (41)
25. Jason Lyne for D O’Leary (47)
21. Mark O’Shea for K O’Leary (51)

Moyle Rovers

1. Ciaran Kenrick

2. Patrick Morrissey
3. Alan Campbell
4. Morgan Irwin

5. David McGrath
6. Ross Mulcahy
7. Luke Boland

8. Richard Power
16. Tadhg Fitzgerald

10. Dara Ryan
11. Stephen Quirke
19. Aidan McGrath

13. Liam Boland
14. Shane Foley
15. Danny Owens

Subs

9. Jack Harney for P Morrissey (17)
18. Diarmuid Foley for L Boland (black card) (18)
20. Riain Quigley for S Quirke (40)
12. Sean Carey for A McGrath (44)
21. Ben Owens for L Boland (48)

Referee: James Bermingham (Cork)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor Kane
@Conorkane1974
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    'I was thinking, âAm I ever going to get a cap?â' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    ITALY
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    FOOTBALL
    Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm
    Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    'I go a little bit mad': Coleman enjoys long-awaited Everton goal
    IRELAND
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie