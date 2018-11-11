This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 11 November, 2018
Dr Crokes hit 5 goals as they cruise past St Finbarr's to reach Munster final

Dr Crokes booked a place in a seventh Munster final this decade.

By Paul Brennan Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 4,238 Views 4 Comments
Dr Crokes 5-20
St Finbarr’s 1-11

Paul Brennan reports from Lewis Road, Killarney

FIVE GOALS AND 20 points all from play underlined Dr Crokes absolute dominance in this provincial semi-final win over St Finbarrs from Cork as the Kerry champions booked their place in the Munster final for the seventh time this decade.

First half goals from Johnny Buckley and his midfield partner Daithi Casey, followed up by three more after the break from David Shaw, Micheal Burns and Jordan Kiely, made Dr Crokes intentions clear here: they have eyes on regaining the All-Ireland title they won in March 2017 and it will take a seriously good team to stop them.

Michael Burns and Conor Dennehy Michael Burns is challenge by St Finbarr's Conor Dennehy.

On a wet, difficult day in Killarney for football, the home side were relentless and ruthless against the newly crowned Cork champions, who despite the best efforts of Cork midfielder Ian Maguire and a few others, had no answer to Crokes slick brand of incisive football.

This contest was really over by the 20th minute when Crokes kicked seven unanswered points on their way to a 0-8 to 0-1 lead, and that after St Finbarrs had started brightly with some early intensity and promise.

St Finbarr’s got a lifeline in the 21st minute when Eoin McGreevey’s shot dipped over Shane Murphy for an exquisite goal, but Brian Looney scored Crokes’ ninth point immediately from the restart and a minute later Johnny Buckley rounded two defenders and smashed his shot to the St Finbarr’s net.

Points from Burns and Shaw followed before Casey crashed his shot past John Kerins to leave Crokes 11 points ahead at the interval.

Dylan Quinn and Colm Cooper Colm Cooper came off the bench to help Dr Crokes triumph. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It took less than a minute after the restart for Crokes to get their next score, and five minutes later Shaw fisted the ball to the net to make it 3-13 to 1-4.

St Finbarr’s had little to offer by way of real penetration, and the loss of Michael Shields through injury in the 13th minute weakened them in attack.

Colm Cooper scored the first of his three points with his first touch after coming on, and then he set up Burns for Crokes fourth goal. Substitute Kiely scored the fifth in the 56th minute to make it 5-17 to 1-9.

St Finbarr’s tried in vain to make something of the game for themselves and Steven Sherlock converted three ’45′s in the second half, while Shane Murphy had to make two fine saves from Colm Barrett and than Maguire as the Barrs looked to score a consolation goal, but the Crokes defence was as ruthless as their attack.

The Kerry champions now play Miltown-Malbay from Clare in the Munster final in a fortnight, when they will look to regain the title they lost last year to Nemo Rangers.

Johnny Buckley and Michael Burns with Ian Maguire Johnny Buckley and Michael Burns challenge St Finbarr's player Ian Maguire.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: David Shaw 1-3, Tony Brosnan 0-4, Johnny Buckley, Daithi Casey, Micheál Burns, Jordan Kiely 1-1 each, Brian Looney, Colm Cooper 0-3 each, Gavin White, Gavin O’Shea, Kieran O’Leary 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Stephen Sherlock 0-6 (0-3 ’45, 0-2f), Eoghan McGreevey 1-0, Robert O’Mahony 0-2, Conor Dennehy, Ian Maguire, Denis O’Brien 0-1 each.

Dr Crokes

1. Shane Murphy

2. John Payne
3. Michael Moloney
4. Fionn Fitzgerald

5. David O’Leary
6. Gavin White
7. Shane Doolan

8. Johnny Buckley
9. Daithi Casey

10. Micheal Burns
11. Gavin O’Shea
12. Brian Looney

18. David Shaw
14. Kieran O’Leary
15. Tony Brosnan

Subs:

17. Alan O’Sullivan for M Moloney (39)
13. Colm Cooper for T Brosnan (42)
20. Jordan Kiely for S Doolan (44)
19. Michael Potts for D Shaw (48)
21. Paul Clarke for J Buckley (51
25. Jason Lyne for M Burns (53)

St Finbarr’s

1. John Kerins

2. Conor Dennehy
3. Glen O’Connor
4. Dylan Quinn

5. Colin Lyons
17. Ross O’Dwyer
7. Colm Scully

8. Ian Maguire
9. Eoin Comyns

10. Denis O’Brien
11. Michael Shields
12. Enda Dennehy

24. Colm Keane
14. Eoin McGreevey
15. Steven Sherlock

Subs:

13. Colm Barrett for M Shields (13, inj)
18. Jamie Burns for R O’Dwyer (15)
22. Robert O’Mahony for C Keane (ht)
6. Alan O’Connor for E McGreevey (34, inj)
20. Alan McCarthy for G O’Connor (48)
26. Adam Lyne for D O’Brien (56)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

