Reigning champs Árdscoil bow out as Cork and Tipperary lead the way in Dr Harty Cup quarter-finalists

Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Waterford schools will all be involved.

CURRENT TITLE HOLDERS Árdscoil Rís bowed out of Dr Harty Cup race in Munster today as the group stages concluded and the quarter-final line-up was finalised.

Árdscoil Rís have been a dominant force in the premier Munster colleges hurling competition with five titles to their credit since 2010 and a presence in the post-Christmas knockout stages for the last 12 years.

But they lost out today by 2-19 to 1-15 against 2017 finalists St Colman’s with the Fermoy school topping Group A as a result and Árdscoil exiting at the group stage.

St Colman’s joined two other Cork schools at the quarter-final stage with a trio of Tipperary schools also set to be involved. Limerick will be represented by John The Baptist CS and the Waterford flag will be flown by De La Salle.

Nenagh CBS ran out ten-point victors over Gaelcholáiste Mhuire to book the second spot on offer in Group A. In Group B, Midleton CBS clinched top spot with a resounding 2-19 to 1-10 victory over St Flannan’s this afternoon and De La Salle also qualified.

In Group C, Limerick’s John The Baptist CS finished top after defeating Blackwater CS (Lismore) by 2-14 to 0-17 today with Tipperary’s Our Lady’s Templemore coming behind them in second.

And in Group D both CBC Cork and Thurles CBS were already assured of quarter-final places before their meeting this afternoon. A 4-19 to 1-13 scoreline was indicative of CBC Cork’s superiority.

The draw will take place next month for the last eight fixtures in January.

The quarter-finalists in full are:

Group winners – St Colman’s, Midleton CBS, John The Baptist CS, CBC Cork

– St Colman’s, Midleton CBS, John The Baptist CS, CBC Cork Group runner-up - Nenagh CBS, De La Salle, Our Lady’s Templemore, Thurles CBS

And here’s the rundown of today’s results:

Dr Harty Cup results

Round 3

Group A

Nenagh CBS 3-10 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire 0-9

St Colman’s (Fermoy) 2-19 Árdscoil Rís 1-15

Group B

Midleton CBS 2-19 St Flannan’s (Ennis) 1-10

Group C

John The Baptist CS (Hospital) 2-14 Blackwater CS (Lismore) 0-17

Group D

Christian Brothers College Cork 4-19 Thurles CBS 1-13

