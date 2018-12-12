Here are the 2019 Corn Uí Mhuirí and Dr Harty Cup quarter-final draws in Munster

REIGNING CORN UI Mhuiri champions PS Chorca Dhuibhne will take on Clare’s St Flannan’s in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition while last year’s Dr Harty Cup finalists Midleton CBS will meet 2016 champions Our Lady’s Templemore in the hurling last eight.

The premier Munster colleges Gaelic football competition will see the Dingle-based school, trained by former Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice, meet their Clare counterparts after the draws were made this evening.

The quarter-finals will take place in January with St Brendan’s, the champions from Killarney in 2016 and 2017, taking on last year’s beaten finalists Tralee CBS in an all-Kerry clash.

There are two all-Cork ties with the meeting of West Cork schools Clonakilty CC and Hamilton HS Bandon while Rochestown College, the finalists in 2015, will face off against Ballincollig’s Coláiste Choilm.

In hurling there will be new champions after Ardscoil Rís, title winners five times in nine seasons, were knocked out at the group stages. Aside from the clash of Midleton and Templemore, there will be a battle between 2017 finalists St Colman’s and Waterford’s De La Salle.

The solitary Limerick outfit John The Baptist Hospital were drawn against Thurles CBS with Christian Brothers College taking on Nenagh CBS to complete the quarter-final line-up.

The draws in full are:

Corn Uí Mhuirí

Quarter-finals – 16 January

A. Clonakilty CC v Hamilton HS Bandon

B. St Brendan’s Killarney v Tralee CBS

C. St Flannan’s Ennis v PS Chorca Dhuibhne

D. St Francis College Rochestown v Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig

Semi-finals – 2 February

D v C

B v A

Final – 23 February

Dr Harty Cup

Quarter-finals – 9 January

A. Midleton CBS v Our Lady’s Templemore

B. JTB Hospital v Thurles CBS

C. St Colman’s Fermoy v De La Salle Waterford

D. Christian Brothers College v Nenagh CBS

Semi-finals – 26 January

C v A

D v B

Final – 16 February

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: