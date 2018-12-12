This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are the 2019 Corn Uí Mhuirí and Dr Harty Cup quarter-final draws in Munster

The draws took place tonight for the premier colleges competitions in Munster.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 8:08 PM
2 hours ago 5,656 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4391190
PS Chorca Dhuibhne are the reigning Corn Uí Mhuirí champions.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
PS Chorca Dhuibhne are the reigning Corn Uí Mhuirí champions.
PS Chorca Dhuibhne are the reigning Corn Uí Mhuirí champions.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

REIGNING CORN UI Mhuiri champions PS Chorca Dhuibhne will take on Clare’s St Flannan’s in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition while last year’s Dr Harty Cup finalists Midleton CBS will meet 2016 champions Our Lady’s Templemore in the hurling last eight.

The premier Munster colleges Gaelic football competition will see the Dingle-based school, trained by former Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice, meet their Clare counterparts after the draws were made this evening.

The quarter-finals will take place in January with St Brendan’s, the champions from Killarney in 2016 and 2017, taking on last year’s beaten finalists Tralee CBS in an all-Kerry clash.

There are two all-Cork ties with the meeting of West Cork schools Clonakilty CC and Hamilton HS Bandon while Rochestown College, the finalists in 2015, will face off against Ballincollig’s Coláiste Choilm.

In hurling there will be new champions after Ardscoil Rís, title winners five times in nine seasons, were knocked out at the group stages. Aside from the clash of Midleton and Templemore, there will be a battle between 2017 finalists St Colman’s and Waterford’s De La Salle.

The solitary Limerick outfit John The Baptist Hospital were drawn against Thurles CBS with Christian Brothers College taking on Nenagh CBS to complete the quarter-final line-up.

The draws in full are:

Corn Uí Mhuirí

Quarter-finals – 16 January
A. Clonakilty CC v Hamilton HS Bandon
B. St Brendan’s Killarney v Tralee CBS
C. St Flannan’s Ennis v PS Chorca Dhuibhne
D. St Francis College Rochestown v Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig

Semi-finals – 2 February
D v C
B v A

Final – 23 February

Dr Harty Cup

Quarter-finals – 9 January
A. Midleton CBS v Our Lady’s Templemore
B. JTB Hospital v Thurles CBS
C. St Colman’s Fermoy v De La Salle Waterford
D. Christian Brothers College v Nenagh CBS

Semi-finals – 26 January
C v A
D v B

Final – 16 February

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    FOOTBALL
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    LIVERPOOL
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    CHELSEA
    â¬50 million-rated Chelsea target not for sale in January, insist club
    €50 million-rated Chelsea target not for sale in January, insist club
    'I'm not the nicest man in football' - Chelsea star Kante disputes his popular moniker
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie