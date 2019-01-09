This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Good night's work for Donegal, Armagh, Tyrone and Derry as they reach Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals

The round-robin games ended in the Ulster pre-season competition tonight.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4432237
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

 

THE LINE-UP for the semi-finals of the Dr McKenna Cup was completed tonight as the pre-season competition in Ulster moved towards the knockout stages.

The last series of games in the round-robin tonight saw six fixtures played around the province with Donegal, Armagh, Tyrone and Derry all advancing.

In Section A, Donegal ran out 1-20 to 1-12 victors to nail down to spot with Down’s comprehensive victory by 4-18 to 1-5 over Queen’s University proving immaterial.

Armagh finished top of Section B, grinding out a late victory by 0-13 to 1-9 over Monaghan. The other match here saw Antrim see off St Mary’s University by eight points.

And in Section C, Mickey Harte saw his Tyrone team claim a six-point success over Fermanagh to secure a last four place with Derry managing to claim the best runner-up position, aided by a 1-20 to 0-7 triumph against the students of UUJ.

The semi-final ties on Sunday will see Donegal take on Armagh and Tyrone face Derry.

Dr McKenna Cup

Results

Section A
Donegal 1-20 Cavan 1-12
Down 4-18 Queen’s University Belfast 1-5

Section B
Antrim 1-14 St Mary’s University 0-9
Armagh 0-13 Monaghan 1-9

Section C
Derry 1-20 UUJ 0-7
Tyrone 0-10 Fermanagh 0-4

Fixtures

Semi-finals
Donegal v Armagh
Derry v Tyrone

