Good night's work for Donegal, Armagh, Tyrone and Derry as they reach Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals

THE LINE-UP for the semi-finals of the Dr McKenna Cup was completed tonight as the pre-season competition in Ulster moved towards the knockout stages.

The last series of games in the round-robin tonight saw six fixtures played around the province with Donegal, Armagh, Tyrone and Derry all advancing.

In Section A, Donegal ran out 1-20 to 1-12 victors to nail down to spot with Down’s comprehensive victory by 4-18 to 1-5 over Queen’s University proving immaterial.

Armagh finished top of Section B, grinding out a late victory by 0-13 to 1-9 over Monaghan. The other match here saw Antrim see off St Mary’s University by eight points.

And in Section C, Mickey Harte saw his Tyrone team claim a six-point success over Fermanagh to secure a last four place with Derry managing to claim the best runner-up position, aided by a 1-20 to 0-7 triumph against the students of UUJ.

The semi-final ties on Sunday will see Donegal take on Armagh and Tyrone face Derry.

Dr McKenna Cup

Results

Section A

Donegal 1-20 Cavan 1-12

Down 4-18 Queen’s University Belfast 1-5

Section B

Antrim 1-14 St Mary’s University 0-9

Armagh 0-13 Monaghan 1-9

Section C

Derry 1-20 UUJ 0-7

Tyrone 0-10 Fermanagh 0-4

Fixtures

Semi-finals

Donegal v Armagh

Derry v Tyrone

