This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Much-changed Munster seek to maintain winning momentum in Wales

Johann van Graan has urged his players to seize their chance against Dragons this afternoon.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 6:45 AM
36 minutes ago 340 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4460447

IT’S NOW FOUR wins on the bounce for Munster and Johann van Graan’s side can finish this 10-game block of games by consolidating their position at the top of Guinness Pro14 Conference A in Wales this afternoon. 

The Munster head coach has made wholesale changes for the trip to Rodney Parade, with all of the province’s internationals wrapped up in cotton wool ahead of the Six Nations, and only Mike Haley and Jean Kleyn retained from last week’s defeat of Exeter Chiefs.

Munster's Fineen Wycherley Fineen Wycherley starts for Munster. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Despite the alterations, this round 14 encounter against the Dragons [KO 3pm, Premier Sports/eir Sport/TG4] presents Munster with the perfect opportunity to maintain their winning momentum heading into the break, and provides a number of players with a valuable window to impress. 

Having won 10 of their last 12 games in both competitions, the southern province find themselves in a good position at this juncture of the season and a sixth straight win over the Welsh region would do just nicely before two weekends off.

The selection of Tyler Bleyendaal at inside centre to accommodate the continued exposure of Bill Johnston at out-half is a piquant subplot, while winger Ronan O’Mahony starts just his second game of the season following a long injury layoff.

While there is plenty of experience in the Munster side, the likes of Johnston, Conor Oliver and Fineen Wycherley will all be keen to step up and prove their worth in the red jersey, with further opportunities on the horizon during the Six Nations.

There are seven changes up front with loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman and Stephen Archer either side of Rhys Marshall in the front row, while Billy Holland and Kleyn form an experienced second row pairing.

The back row unit has a dynamic and powerful look to it, with Wycherley and Oliver joined by Arno Botha at the back of the scrum.

“You have got to perform every time you go out and if you get an opportunity you have to take it,” Van Graan said. 

“Before we get to the Champions Cup quarter-final in two months’ time we as a squad have got to grow, we have to use our squad without the Irish lads. It is a great time of year.

“The focus is on the Six Nations, but we want to improve every single day and every single week and hopefully, we can do it this week.” 

Dragons are improving at home, with all four of their league wins this term coming at Rodney Parade, including victories over Edinburgh and Ospreys either side of Christmas.

The departure of Bernard Jackman has seen Ceri Jones installed until the end of the season, but the glaring deficiencies that have held the Welsh region back for so many years won’t be fixed with a change of management. Munster should have far too much here.

Johann van Graan Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dragons’ most recent success against an Irish opponent was their 21-8 win over Connacht in September 2017, and they have beaten Munster just eight times in 29 previous league meetings.

All of the indicators point at an away win, not just because Munster’s side is still stacked with strength and exciting talent, but the competition for places within the changing room means a big performance is required from those who have been given the chance. 

Dragons:

15. Jordan Williams
14. Jared Rosser
13. Tyler Morgan
12. Jack Dixon
11. Will Talbot-Davies
10. Josh Lewis
9. Rhodri Williams

1. Brok Harris
2. Richard Hibbard (captain)
3. Lloyd Fairbrother
4. Joe Davies
5. Matthew Screech
6. Harrison Keddie
7. Nic Cudd
8. Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements:

16. Rhys Lawrence
17. Rhys Fawcett
18. Dan Suter
19. Lewis Evans
20. Taine Basham
21. Rhodri Davies
22. Jason Tovey
23. Zane Kirchner. 

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Dan Goggin
12. Tyler Bleyendaal (captain)
11. Ronan O’Mahony
10. Bill Johnston
9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Fineen Wycherley
7. Conor Oliver
8. Arno Botha.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Liam O’Connor
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Neil Cronin
22. Calvin Nash
23. Jaco Taute. 

Referee: Ben Blain [SRU].

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

[button href=”http://playpodca.st/the42-rugby-weekly” label=”Subscribe” icon=”url”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    'I can still hear the shouts - they couldn't believe it': 90s nostalgia at its best for the game that had everything
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    FOOTBALL
    Arnautovic ends speculation over future by turning down 'tempting' Chinese offer
    Arnautovic ends speculation over future by turning down 'tempting' Chinese offer
    'There has been no dialogue': Hodgson responds as Zaha linked with €58 million Dortmund move
    Klopp confirms injury setback for Liverpool defender Gomez
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    Clash of Premier League giants a reminder of how far the FA Cup has fallen
    'The club's making progress': Solskjaer hopeful over new Martial contract

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie