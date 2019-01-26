This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster dig in to win hard-fought battle at Rodney Parade in terrible conditions

The Reds return to the top of their conference thanks to a narrow win over the Dragons.

By Alex Bywater Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 5:09 PM
1 hour ago 7,572 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4461348
Munster maul towards the Dragons' line.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Munster maul towards the Dragons' line.
Munster maul towards the Dragons' line.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

MUNSTER RETURNED TO the top of Conference A of the Guinness PRO14 with an 8-7 victory over the Dragons at a rain-lashed Rodney Parade.

Johan van Graan’s side have been on a fine run of form since their defeat to Ulster before Christmas, but they were given a real scare in Newport as they won by the narrowest of margins.

Jean Kleyn’s try cancelled out a Lloyd Fairbrother effort and Bill Johnston’s penalty responded to a home conversion from Josh Lewis.

Horrendous conditions meant this was never going to be a classic and Munster turned around 7-3 down and with work to do.

Heavy rain and a poor surface meant the kicking battle was vital and the Dragons edged it early on as they forced Munster to spend long periods in their own half. Mike Haley had a clearance blocked by Tyler Moragn and although danger was averted, the hosts were soon ahead.

Lewis kicked to the corner and a driving line-out ended with prop Fairbrother driven over the line a handful of phases later. Fly-half Lewis added the conversion. The weather, if anything, worsened.

Munster hadn’t got going, but they did wake up before the break. Jared Rosser was fortunate to escape a yellow card for upending Johnston, but the Munster out-half did boot a penalty.

The visitors had now woken up and with the clock dead at the end of the first period, Stephen Archer was driven over the line. Referee Ben Blain – on his PRO14 debut – consulted TMO Dave Pearson who could find no clear proof of a score.

Lewis skewed a drop goal effort along the ground when the game resumed. In fairness to him the conditions were hardly ideal to pull off such a skill.

Munster, like the Dragons had before the break, then stamped their mark.

Darren Sweetnam then chased a kick through for Munster though he was unable to get downward pressure on the ball as Will Talbot-Davies got to it first.

It nonetheless gave Munster prime field position where – surprisingly given the weather – they turned down kickable penalties in favour of the corner. Repeated line-out surges saw Matthew Screech sin-binned for dragging down the maul and when the set-piece was reset, Muster somehow contrived to spill the ball with the line gaping. It was wastefulness of the highest order.

Still, Munster were a man up and at last they broke through with Kleyn emerging from a pile of bodies in the corner. His score put Munster ahead for the first time, but Johnston couldn’t convert.

Ben Blain pulls out a yellow card Referee Ben Blain pulls out a yellow card. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Lewis then missed a prime opportunity to put the Dragons back ahead. His penalty skewed wide and simply put it was one he should have kicked.

The final 10 minutes turned into an absolute dogfight. Dragons – who only made on substitution while Munster emptied their bench – attacked relentlessly.

Munster put up the drawbridge as they – and Sweetnam in particular – defended grittily. The home fans meanwhile vented their fury at Blain, but their anger was misplaced.

DRAGONS: J Williams, Rosser, Morgan, Dixon, Talbot-Davies; Lewis, R Williams; Harris, Hibbard, Fairbrother, J Davies (Evans 64), Screech, Keddie, Cudd, Griffiths 

Replacements not used: Lawrence, Fawcett, Suter, Basham, R Davies, Tovey, Kirchner

MUNSTER: Haley (Nash 64), Sweetnam, Goggin, Bleyendaal (capt), O’Mahony; Johnston (Taute 64), Mathewson; Loughman (O’Connor 66), Marshall (O’Byrne 59), Archer (Parker 66), Kleyn (O’Shea 71), Holland, Wycherley, Oliver (Coombes 65), Botha 

Replacement not used: Cronin

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Attendance: 5,031

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alex Bywater
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    'I can still hear the shouts - they couldn't believe it': 90s nostalgia at its best for the game that had everything
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund score three goals in seven minutes to go nine points clear in Bundesliga
    Dortmund score three goals in seven minutes to go nine points clear in Bundesliga
    Kevin Long nets own goal as Man City hit Burnley for five in FA Cup hammering
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie