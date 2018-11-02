Dream debut for undrafted quarterback Mullens as 49ers trounce Raiders

NICK MULLENS FLOURISHED in his NFL debut, delivering a dynamic performance as the San Francisco 49ers clobbered the struggling Oakland Raiders 34-3.

The undrafted Mullens threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the west-coast showdown between two last place National Football League teams.

“You think about the game [debut] and the way it is going to play out and you just hope for success. I will take it,” Mullens said.

Pierre Garcon caught his first touchdown pass in two years and George Kittle made a clutch one handed catch for a touchdown as the 49ers improved to 2-7 on the season.

San Francisco also halted a six-game losing streak and won for just the second time in two seasons without Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. Mullens got the start after CJ Beathard injured his right wrist last week.

The former undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi took advantage of several defensive miscues by Oakland, including the 24-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Garcon on their first possession.

Mullens finished 16 for 22 and threw touchdown passes to Garcon and Kendrick Bourne on the opening two drives and cruised the rest of the way as the 49ers claimed Bay Area bragging rights.

“I grew up a Niners fan but I also grew up a Raiders hater,” said San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. “It feels good to win. I am definitely happy for our fans.”

It was the most lopsided win in this series since San Francisco won the 38-7 in 1970.

