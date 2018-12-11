This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Is this so special?' - Napoli star not impressed by Liverpool's famous 'This is Anfield' sign

Belgian attacker Dries Mertens says they won’t be overawed by the atmosphere tonight as Napoli stand on the brink of the Champions League knockout stages.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 1:47 PM
1 hour ago 5,226 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4388144
Mertens facing the Reds earlier this season.
Mertens facing the Reds earlier this season.
Mertens facing the Reds earlier this season.

NAPOLI ATTACKER DRIES Mertens has suggested that Anfield’s fear factor is exaggerated, ahead of the Serie A giants’ trip to Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Italian side are currently top of Group C with nine points and can book their place in the knockout phase with a draw in tonight’s heavyweight encounter.

Meanwhile, Liverpool must secure a 1-0 victory or win by a two-goal margin to qualify, with second-placed Paris Saint-Germain also in action against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

Mertens has experienced the Anfield atmosphere on a European night already, as an Utrecht player eight years ago in the Europa League, and he has questioned the ground’s famous reputation as one of the toughest venues to play at in European football.

Soccer - UEFA Europa League - Group K - Liverpool v FC Utrecht - Anfield Up against Liverpool's Martin Kelly at Anfield in 2010. Source: EMPICS Sport

“My strongest memory is that they have a sign saying ‘This is Anfield’ and everyone was talking about it, so I was thinking it’s very big, you know,” he told The Times.

I came through the tunnel and I asked, ‘Where is the thing?’ and they said you missed it and I hadn’t noticed it.

“So, in the second half, I’m looking at this small thing and asking, ‘Is this so special?’”

Soccer - Football League Division One - Liverpool The iconic sign. Source: EMPICS Sport

The 31-year-old winger went on to concede that he expects a far more raucous crowd than the one he encountered on his previous visit to Anfield but also insists he can cope with the pressure to elevate his own performance.

He added: “Football in Italy is crazy and the people are very crazy, too, so I think we are used to it. For me, it will push me to a different level, these are the nights we want to play.”

Napoli come into the match fresh from a 4-0 win against Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday, which kept them in touch with league leaders Juventus at the top of the table.

Liverpool also head into the crucial Group C clash full of confidence, having reached the Premier League summit with a 4-0 win at Bournemouth at the weekend.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'Is this so special?' - Napoli star not impressed by Liverpool's famous 'This is Anfield' sign
    'Is this so special?' - Napoli star not impressed by Liverpool's famous 'This is Anfield' sign
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    FOOTBALL
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    Barcelona withdraws from plan to play LaLiga game in Miami
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Unfortunate own goal for Coleman but Silva has last laugh after thrilling draw against Watford
    Ronaldo: Juventus don't need Bale or James but Marcelo would be welcome
    NFL
    'No one died' - Belichick's message to Patriots after stunning loss
    'No one died' - Belichick's message to Patriots after stunning loss
    Seahawks seal dominant win over Vikings
    Schadenfreude might just be the best feeling in sport
    MUNSTER
    Thigh injury to keep Chris Farrell out of Munster's trip to Castres
    Thigh injury to keep Chris Farrell out of Munster's trip to Castres
    Analysis: Murray's arc-running influence vital in guiding Munster over the line
    Nothing to celebrate but the win as Munster look forward to the Castres cauldron

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie