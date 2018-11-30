This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Springbok World Cup-winner shot three times during armed robbery

The powerful former front row is in critical condition after a break-in at his brother’s home.

By AFP Friday 30 Nov 2018, 10:56 AM
1 hour ago 3,295 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4368730
Drotske in action for London Irish in 2002.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Drotske in action for London Irish in 2002.
Drotske in action for London Irish in 2002.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER SPRINGBOK HOOKER Naka Drotske was in  critical condition in hospital this morning after being shot during an armed robbery outside the South African capital Pretoria.

The 47-year-old, a member of the 1995 World Cup winning squad, was at his brother’s property in Kameeldrift last night when three men broke into the house  police told local media.

“There was a struggle whereby one of the men was shot at,” police spokesman Kay Makhubele said.

Drotske suffered severe blood loss after being shot three times and was undergoing emergency treatment at the Netcare Montana hospital in Pretoria, reports said.

His business partner and fellow former Springbok Os du Randt was also at the scene of the robbery, but was unhurt.

Drotske won 26 caps for South Africa, scoring three tries.

He was reserve hooker when South Africa hosted and won the World Cup in 1995, one year after the end of apartheid.

He had become first choice hooker four years later when the Springboks reached the semi-finals, playing in five of their matches, losing to eventual winners Australia.

He later coached his domestic team, the Cheetahs, before pursuing a business career.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Giroud bags first-half brace as Chelsea top group with comfortable win at home
    Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev
    IRELAND
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    BOD: 'Big names could switch to sevens in pursuit of Olympic gold'
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Joe Allen defends Derby midfielder after alleged biting incident
    Joe Allen defends Derby midfielder after alleged biting incident
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie