Springbok World Cup-winner shot three times during armed robbery

FORMER SPRINGBOK HOOKER Naka Drotske was in critical condition in hospital this morning after being shot during an armed robbery outside the South African capital Pretoria.

The 47-year-old, a member of the 1995 World Cup winning squad, was at his brother’s property in Kameeldrift last night when three men broke into the house police told local media.

“There was a struggle whereby one of the men was shot at,” police spokesman Kay Makhubele said.

Drotske suffered severe blood loss after being shot three times and was undergoing emergency treatment at the Netcare Montana hospital in Pretoria, reports said.

His business partner and fellow former Springbok Os du Randt was also at the scene of the robbery, but was unhurt.

Our thoughts are with former #Springboks Naka Drotske and Os du Randt and their families, who were the victims of a robbery near Pretoria last night. Naka was shot and is currently in critical condition in hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/NkszdiqV0a — South African Rugby (@Springboks) November 30, 2018 Source: South African Rugby /Twitter

Drotske won 26 caps for South Africa, scoring three tries.

He was reserve hooker when South Africa hosted and won the World Cup in 1995, one year after the end of apartheid.

He had become first choice hooker four years later when the Springboks reached the semi-finals, playing in five of their matches, losing to eventual winners Australia.

He later coached his domestic team, the Cheetahs, before pursuing a business career.

