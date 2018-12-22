This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 22 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

1-4 from O'Rorke helps Kenny's youthful Dublin hurlers past Dubs Stars

Mattie Kenny is in his debut campaign in charge of Dublin.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 5:24 PM
49 minutes ago 1,370 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4411779
Dublin's Micheal Murphy is tackled by Conor Kelly of the Dubs Stars.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dublin's Micheal Murphy is tackled by Conor Kelly of the Dubs Stars.
Dublin's Micheal Murphy is tackled by Conor Kelly of the Dubs Stars.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dublin 1-20

Dubs Stars 0-8

Kevin O’Brien reports from Pairc Barrog

MATTIE KENNY’S YOUTHFUL Dublin side easily accounted for the Dubs Stars in today’s Dublin Bus/Herald Dubs Stars hurling challenge at Naomh Mernog.

There were fine displays from Oisin O’Rorke (1-4), Daire Gray (0-3) and Davy Keogh (0-2) as Kenny continued his winning run as Dublin boss. 

They backed up recent Walsh Cup victories over Carlow and Offaly with another comfortable win, but this Dublin side was much-changed and largely featured minor stars from recent campaigns.

Mattie Kenny Dublin manager Mattie Kenny. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Young Billy Ryan also did well and would have finished with 1-2 had it not been for a spectacular save from Dubs Stars goalkeeper Dare de Poire early in the second-half.

Ballyboden St Enda’s boss Joe Fortune managed the Dubs Stars outfit, which included the pick of the Dublin club championship and mainly featured players from his own club and beaten finalists Kilmacud Crokes.

O’Rorke netted for Dublin in the 14th minute to leave them 1-3 to 0-2 in front. Burke, Ryan (two), Glenn Whelan, O’Rorke and Caolon Conway all added scores before the break as Dublin led by seven at the interval. 

Rian McBride with Ryan O'Dwyer Rian McBride with Ryan O'Dwyer. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Whitehall Colmcille’s ace Sean Gray kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Dubs Stars in the opening period, but they struggled to find their range after the break. They scored just once from play – through Niall Ryan – as Dublin took control. 

Ronan Hayes slotted over a brace of frees and Kenny pushed Daire Gray into attack, where he added two fine scores. From there Dublin coasted home as Whelan and Lee Gannon fired scores while young Cuala prospect Diarmuid O Floinn also added his name to the scoreboard.

Luke Walsh with Colin Currie Luke Walsh challenges Colin Currie for possession. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scorers for Dublin: Oisin O’Rorke 1-4 (0-1 65), Daire Gray 0-3, Davy Keogh, Caolan Conway, Glenn Whelan, Ronan Hayes (0-2f) and Billy Ryan 0-2 each, Conor Ryan, Diarmuid O Floinn and Lee Gannon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dubs Stars: Sean Gray 0-4 (0-2f), Niall Ryan 0-2, Ciaran Dowling and Fergal Whitely 0-1 each. 

Dublin

1. Jonathan Treacy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

2. Luke Walsh (Lucan Sarsfields)
3. Luke Corcoran (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
4. Donnacha Ryan (St Brigid’s) 

5. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis)
6. Darren Kelly (Craobh Chiarain)
7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcilles)

8. Conor Ryan (Craobh Chiarain)
9. Ronan Smith (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Diarmuid O Floinn (Cuala)
11. Caolan Conway (Kilmacud Crokes)
12. Glenn Whelan (Ballinteer St John’s)

13. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Oisin O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. Billy Ryan (Craobh Chiarain)

Subs

18. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s) for Conway (35)
20. Micheal Murphy (Na Fianna) for O’Rorke (37)
17. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcilles) for Smith (40)
19. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna) for Billy Ryan (47)

Dubs Stars

1. Matt Collins (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. David O’Connor (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
3. Cian Mac Gabhann (Kilmacud Crokes)
4. Conor Kelly (Na Fianna)

5. Ross O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)
6. Ryan O’Dwyer (Kilmacud Crokes)
7. Stephen O’Connor (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Niall McMorrow (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
9. Ciaran Dowling (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Niall Ryan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
11. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
12. Mark O’Keeffe (St Vincent’s)

13. Aidan Mellett (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
14. Sean Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)
15. Colin Currie (Na Fianna)

Subs

18. Donnacha Butler (Naomh Barrog) for Mac Gabhann (24)
19. Tom Aherne (Ballinteer St John’s)for O’Keeffe (ht)
17. Michael Conroy for Dowling (ht)
20. Cian Derwin (Craobh Chiarain) for Currie (ht)
16. Dara de Poire (St Vincent’s) for Collins (ht)
15. Currie for Mellett (42)
9. Dowling for Ryan (46)
12. O’Keeffe for McMorrow (50)

Referee: Chris Mooney (St Patrick’s Palmerstown)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    Townsend wonderstrike stuns Guardiola's men as Palace pick up shock win at Manchester City
    'I need a clean sheet like I need pasta': Ranieri nervous about Fulham's survival hopes
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    LIVE: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    'He's definitely the man' - Scholes backs Pochettino for Man Utd job
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    LEINSTER
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    Cullen wants his Leinster players to seize their festive window of opportunity
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Vardy strike sees Leicester inflict first home defeat on Chelsea since April
    Vardy strike sees Leicester inflict first home defeat on Chelsea since April
    Michael Obafemi becomes youngest senior Irish international to score in the Premier League
    Watch: Townsend's stunning long-range volley stuns the Etihad

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie