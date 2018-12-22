1-4 from O'Rorke helps Kenny's youthful Dublin hurlers past Dubs Stars

Dublin's Micheal Murphy is tackled by Conor Kelly of the Dubs Stars.

Dublin's Micheal Murphy is tackled by Conor Kelly of the Dubs Stars.

Dublin 1-20

Dubs Stars 0-8

Kevin O’Brien reports from Pairc Barrog

MATTIE KENNY’S YOUTHFUL Dublin side easily accounted for the Dubs Stars in today’s Dublin Bus/Herald Dubs Stars hurling challenge at Naomh Mernog.

There were fine displays from Oisin O’Rorke (1-4), Daire Gray (0-3) and Davy Keogh (0-2) as Kenny continued his winning run as Dublin boss.

They backed up recent Walsh Cup victories over Carlow and Offaly with another comfortable win, but this Dublin side was much-changed and largely featured minor stars from recent campaigns.

Dublin manager Mattie Kenny. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Young Billy Ryan also did well and would have finished with 1-2 had it not been for a spectacular save from Dubs Stars goalkeeper Dare de Poire early in the second-half.

Ballyboden St Enda’s boss Joe Fortune managed the Dubs Stars outfit, which included the pick of the Dublin club championship and mainly featured players from his own club and beaten finalists Kilmacud Crokes.

O’Rorke netted for Dublin in the 14th minute to leave them 1-3 to 0-2 in front. Burke, Ryan (two), Glenn Whelan, O’Rorke and Caolon Conway all added scores before the break as Dublin led by seven at the interval.

Rian McBride with Ryan O'Dwyer. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Whitehall Colmcille’s ace Sean Gray kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Dubs Stars in the opening period, but they struggled to find their range after the break. They scored just once from play – through Niall Ryan – as Dublin took control.

Ronan Hayes slotted over a brace of frees and Kenny pushed Daire Gray into attack, where he added two fine scores. From there Dublin coasted home as Whelan and Lee Gannon fired scores while young Cuala prospect Diarmuid O Floinn also added his name to the scoreboard.

Luke Walsh challenges Colin Currie for possession. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scorers for Dublin: Oisin O’Rorke 1-4 (0-1 65), Daire Gray 0-3, Davy Keogh, Caolan Conway, Glenn Whelan, Ronan Hayes (0-2f) and Billy Ryan 0-2 each, Conor Ryan, Diarmuid O Floinn and Lee Gannon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dubs Stars: Sean Gray 0-4 (0-2f), Niall Ryan 0-2, Ciaran Dowling and Fergal Whitely 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Jonathan Treacy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

2. Luke Walsh (Lucan Sarsfields)

3. Luke Corcoran (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

4. Donnacha Ryan (St Brigid’s)

5. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis)

6. Darren Kelly (Craobh Chiarain)

7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcilles)

8. Conor Ryan (Craobh Chiarain)

9. Ronan Smith (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Diarmuid O Floinn (Cuala)

11. Caolan Conway (Kilmacud Crokes)

12. Glenn Whelan (Ballinteer St John’s)

13. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Oisin O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)

15. Billy Ryan (Craobh Chiarain)

Subs

18. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s) for Conway (35)

20. Micheal Murphy (Na Fianna) for O’Rorke (37)

17. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcilles) for Smith (40)

19. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna) for Billy Ryan (47)

Dubs Stars

1. Matt Collins (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. David O’Connor (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

3. Cian Mac Gabhann (Kilmacud Crokes)

4. Conor Kelly (Na Fianna)

5. Ross O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

6. Ryan O’Dwyer (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. Stephen O’Connor (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Niall McMorrow (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

9. Ciaran Dowling (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Niall Ryan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

11. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

12. Mark O’Keeffe (St Vincent’s)

13. Aidan Mellett (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

14. Sean Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

15. Colin Currie (Na Fianna)

Subs

18. Donnacha Butler (Naomh Barrog) for Mac Gabhann (24)

19. Tom Aherne (Ballinteer St John’s)for O’Keeffe (ht)

17. Michael Conroy for Dowling (ht)

20. Cian Derwin (Craobh Chiarain) for Currie (ht)

16. Dara de Poire (St Vincent’s) for Collins (ht)

15. Currie for Mellett (42)

9. Dowling for Ryan (46)

12. O’Keeffe for McMorrow (50)

Referee: Chris Mooney (St Patrick’s Palmerstown)

