Lynch and McHugh hit 3-8 as Dublin round off 2018 with comfortable win over Dubs Stars

Dublin 3-19

Dubs Stars 1-14

Kevin O’Brien reports from Pairc Barrog, Portmarnock

INSIDE FORWARDS OISIN Lynch and Conor McHugh posted 3-8 between them as Dublin enjoyed a comfortable 11-point victory in today’s Dublin Bus/Herald Dubs Stars Football Challenge.

In their final game of 2018, an experimental Dublin outfit had too much in the home of Naomh Mernóg for the Dubs Stars – a selection of the most impressive performers from the Dublin club championship this year.

Dublin and Dubs Stars after the game with the trophy. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

After a year where they claimed Division 1, Leinster and All-Ireland honours, Dublin rounded off the year with another victory over a team backboned by county champions Kilmacud Crokes.

Lynch, McHugh and centre-forward Aaron Byrne all impressed in attack for Jim Gavin’s side, while Lusk’s Cormac Howley enjoyed a very good hour at midfield and clipped over four points in the process.

Kevin McManamon lived up to his star billing with a four-point haul for the Dubs Stars and Ryan Basquel also looked dangerous during at stages in attack for the Johnny Magee-managed team, finishing with four points.

Dubs Stars wing-forward Kevin McManamon. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Six-time All-Ireland winner McManamon curled over the opening two scores for his side, but Lynch bagged his two goals inside the opening 19 minutes as Dublin raced 2-5 to 0-4 in front.

McHugh came to life before the break and dispatched 1-3 in the final 10 minutes of the half, while Micheal McCarthy raised a green flag in response for the Dubs Stars.

Dublin brought a commanding 11-point lead into the start of the second-half and quickly raced further in front with six unanswered points, through Hazley (two), Cormac Diamond, McHugh, Lynch and Byrne.

That left Dublin 3-15 to 1-4 ahead, but the Dubs Stars enjoyed their best spell of the game and outscored their opponents by 0-10 to 0-2 over the next 17 minutes.

McManamon, Basquel and Sean Bugler added a brace each during this period, but it was Lynch and Hazely who had the final say for the victorious side.

Jim Gavin after the game. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scorers for Dublin: Oisin Lynch 2-3, Conor McHugh 1-5 (0-2f), Cormac Howley 0-4, Jack Hazley 0-3, Aaron Byrne and Cormac Diamond 0-2 each,

Scorers for Dubs Stars: Ryan Basquel and Kevin McManamon 0-4 each, Micheal McCarthy 1-0, Sean Bugler 0-2, Shane Horan and Stephen Smith 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Andy Bunyan (Scoil Uí Chonaill)

2. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

3. Sean McMahon (Raheney)

4. CJ Smith (Lucan Sarsfields)

5. Robbie Gaughan (Ballinteer St John’s)

6. Conor Mullally (Cuala)

7. Declan Monaghan (Clontarf)

8. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

9. Cormac Howley (Lusk)

10. Cormac Diamond (St Vincent’s)

11. Aaron Byrne (Na Fianna)

12. Shane Boland (Castleknock)

13. Oisin Lynch (Fingallians)

14. Jack Hazley (St Sylvester’s)

15. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)

Dubs Stars

1. David Nestor (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. Liam Flatman (Kilmacud Crokes)

3. Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes)

4. Adam Fallon (Thomas Davis)

5. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes)

6. Chris Guckian (St Jude’s)

7. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s)

8. Aran Waters (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

9. Mark Sweeney (St Jude’s)

10. Shane Horan (Kilmacud Crokes)

11. Sean Bugler (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

12. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s)

13. Stephen Smith (Skerries Harps)

14. Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

15. Micheal McCarthy ((St Sylvester’s)

Subs

16. Liam Mailey (St Jude’s) for Nestor (ht)

17. Tomas Quinn (St Vincent’s) for McCarton (ht)

18. Ger Brennan (St Vincent’s) for Guckian (37)

19. Ronan Ryan (Kilmacud Crokes)for McGowan (38)

15. McCarthy for Sweeney (47)

3. McGowan for Horan (52)

Referee: S McCarthy (St Vincent’s).

