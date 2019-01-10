This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed

The back-to-back All-Ireland champions will also face Donegal at HQ.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 2:38 PM
1 hour ago 783 Views No Comments
Dublin are returning to Croker.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE
Dublin are returning to Croker.
Dublin are returning to Croker.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

BACK-TO-BACK TG4 ALL-IRELAND champions Dublin will return to Croke Park for two of their league fixtures, with double-headers confirmed this afternoon.

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues will open their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 defence at HQ against Donegal on Saturday, 2 February, before facing Mayo in a repeat of last year’s league decider on Saturday, 23 February.

Both fixtures will throw in at 5pm, and act as curtain raisers for their male counterparts.

Jim Gavin’s charges face Galway in a repeat of last year’s final in their first-round clash (throw-in 7pm), before they also face Mayo the second day (also a 7pm throw-in).

Dublin ladies sealed their first-ever Division 1 title in Parnell Park last May, and followed that up with an historic All-Ireland double after beating Cork in September.

Last year, they played their league fixture against Cork in Croker and were also due to face Kerry there but adverse weather conditions led to that match being postponed.

In March 2017, Dublin and Mayo faced off in the first-ever ladies football league game staged at GAA headquarters before the Dublin and Roscommon men’s teams locked horns.

Several ladies football double-headers were ran off across the country last year, and it’s expected that things will be similar in 2019.

Wicklow have already announced one for Sunday, 10 February, with their intermediate side going head-to-head with Down and the men’s tie against Limerick following suit in Joule Park, Aughrim.

