0-7 from Hetherton leads Dublin past Laois and into Walsh Cup last four

Dublin 1-18
Laois 1-16
Steven Miller reports from O’Moore Park
DUBLIN ARE THROUGH to the semi-finals of the Walsh Cup following a hard-earned win over Laois in O’Moore Park this afternoon.
John Hetherton top-scored for the Dubs with seven points while a fourth-minute goal from Eamonn Dillon was also crucial.
Dublin will face Galway in the last four, with Wexford meeting Kilkenny in the other semi-final.
That Dillon goal helped Dublin into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead early on and it looked as if they may be in for an easy afternoon. But Laois fought back well and with PJ Scully, Aaron Dunphy and Mark Kavanagh all impressing, they moved 1-8 to 1-6 ahead by the 32nd minute.
Their goal came from Dunphy after a pass from Stephen Maher but Hetherton hit the last two points of the half to send the sides in level at the break.
Scully was again to the fore in the second half and three points from play had the home side 1-14 to 1-12 ahead midway through the half.
But Fergal Whitely, Hetherton and Oisin O’Rourke got a string of points and Dublin did just enough to pull through.
Scorers for Dublin: John Hetherton 0-7 (four frees), Eamon Dillon 1-1, Jake Malone 0-2, Cian Boland 0-2, Fergal Whitely 0-2, Oisin O’Rourke 0-2, Chris Crummey 0-1, Sean Moran 0-1 (free).
Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully 0-7 (three frees), Aaron Dunphy 1-3, Mark Kavanagh 0-2 (one free), Enda Rowland (one free, one ’65) 0-2, Stephen Maher 0-1, Eanna Lyons 0-1.
Dublin
Alan Nolan
James Madden
Eoghan O’Donnell
Darragh Gray
Tom Connelly
Sean Moran
Shane Barrett
Rian McBride
Jake Malone
Cian Boland
John Hetherton
Fintan McGibb
Eamonn Dillon
Liam Rushe
Donal Burke
Subs:
Lee Gannon for Madden (injured – 16)
Fergal Whitely for Boland (injured – 30)
Chris Crummey for Connelly (ht)
Oisin O’Rourke for Burke (43)
David Keogh for O’Donnell (48)
Glen Whelan for McBride (49)
Caolan Conway for Rushe (53)
Conor Burke for Dillon (63)
Laois
Enda Rowland
Padraig Delaney
Matthew Whelan
Joe Phelan
Jack Kelly
Ryan Mullaney
Eric Killeen
Paddy Purcell
Donnacha Hartnett
Aaron Dunphy
Mark Kavanagh
Stephen Maher
Eanna Lyons
PJ Scully
Eoin Gaughan
Subs:
Sean Downey (Ballinakill) for Gaughan (51)
Conor Phelan (Castletown) for Scully (63)
Jake Cranny (Abbeyleix) for Killeen (68)
Neil Foyle for Lyons (70).
Referee: Michael Murtagh (Westmeath)
***
In the day’s other Walsh Cup clash, Carlow enjoyed a 2-18 to 0-18 win over Offaly.
It was a third consecutive defeat for Offaly as goals from Chris Nolan and Martin Kavanagh helped Colm Bonnar’s side to the six-point win.
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS