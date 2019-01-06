This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

0-7 from Hetherton leads Dublin past Laois and into Walsh Cup last four

Eamon Dillon hit Dublin’s only goal of the game.

By Steven Miller Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 4:09 PM
56 minutes ago 1,716 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4426019
Dublin's Darragh Gray and Sean Downey of Laois.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dublin's Darragh Gray and Sean Downey of Laois.
Dublin's Darragh Gray and Sean Downey of Laois.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Dublin 1-18

Laois 1-16

Steven Miller reports from O’Moore Park

DUBLIN ARE THROUGH to the semi-finals of the Walsh Cup following a hard-earned win over Laois in O’Moore Park this afternoon.

John Hetherton top-scored for the Dubs with seven points while a fourth-minute goal from Eamonn Dillon was also crucial.

Dublin will face Galway in the last four, with Wexford meeting Kilkenny in the other semi-final.

That Dillon goal helped Dublin into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead early on and it looked as if they may be in for an easy afternoon. But Laois fought back well and with PJ Scully, Aaron Dunphy and Mark Kavanagh all impressing, they moved 1-8 to 1-6 ahead by the 32nd minute.

Their goal came from Dunphy after a pass from Stephen Maher but Hetherton hit the last two points of the half to send the sides in level at the break.

Scully was again to the fore in the second half and three points from play had the home side 1-14 to 1-12 ahead midway through the half.

But Fergal Whitely, Hetherton and Oisin O’Rourke got a string of points and Dublin did just enough to pull through.

Scorers for Dublin: John Hetherton 0-7 (four frees), Eamon Dillon 1-1, Jake Malone 0-2, Cian Boland 0-2, Fergal Whitely 0-2,  Oisin O’Rourke 0-2, Chris Crummey 0-1, Sean Moran 0-1 (free).

Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully 0-7 (three frees), Aaron Dunphy 1-3, Mark Kavanagh 0-2 (one free), Enda Rowland (one free, one ’65) 0-2, Stephen Maher 0-1, Eanna Lyons 0-1.

Dublin

Alan Nolan

James Madden
Eoghan O’Donnell
Darragh Gray

Tom Connelly
Sean Moran
Shane Barrett

Rian McBride
Jake Malone

Cian Boland
John Hetherton
Fintan McGibb

Eamonn Dillon
Liam Rushe
Donal Burke

Subs:

Lee Gannon for Madden (injured – 16)
Fergal Whitely for Boland (injured – 30)
Chris Crummey for Connelly (ht)
Oisin O’Rourke for Burke (43)
David Keogh for O’Donnell (48)
Glen Whelan for McBride (49)
Caolan Conway for Rushe (53)
Conor Burke for Dillon (63)

Laois

Enda Rowland

Padraig Delaney
Matthew Whelan
Joe Phelan

Jack Kelly
Ryan Mullaney
Eric Killeen

Paddy Purcell
Donnacha Hartnett

Aaron Dunphy
Mark Kavanagh
Stephen Maher

Eanna Lyons
PJ Scully
Eoin Gaughan

Subs:

Sean Downey (Ballinakill) for Gaughan (51)
Conor Phelan (Castletown) for Scully (63)
Jake Cranny (Abbeyleix) for Killeen (68)
Neil Foyle for Lyons (70).

Referee: Michael Murtagh (Westmeath)

***

In the day’s other Walsh Cup clash, Carlow enjoyed a 2-18 to 0-18 win over Offaly. 

It was a third consecutive defeat for Offaly as goals from Chris Nolan and Martin Kavanagh helped Colm Bonnar’s side to the six-point win.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steven Miller
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Fabregas tips Chelsea youngster for 'the very top' ahead of his imminent departure
    Fabregas tips Chelsea youngster for 'the very top' ahead of his imminent departure
    'He has used words that we as Bayern Munich cannot accept' - Ribery fined after after social media storm
    New Year's resolutions, inside Manchester City's dressing room and more Tweets of the Week
    LEINSTER
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    O'Brien a 'live option' for Toulouse as Cullen praises centre's progress
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    ULSTER
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fulham suffer shock FA Cup exit at Craven Cottage against League Two Oldham thanks to 88th-minute winner
    Fulham suffer shock FA Cup exit at Craven Cottage against League Two Oldham thanks to 88th-minute winner
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call for his career, claims Klopp

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie