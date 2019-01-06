0-7 from Hetherton leads Dublin past Laois and into Walsh Cup last four

Dublin 1-18

Laois 1-16

Steven Miller reports from O’Moore Park

DUBLIN ARE THROUGH to the semi-finals of the Walsh Cup following a hard-earned win over Laois in O’Moore Park this afternoon.

John Hetherton top-scored for the Dubs with seven points while a fourth-minute goal from Eamonn Dillon was also crucial.

Dublin will face Galway in the last four, with Wexford meeting Kilkenny in the other semi-final.

That Dillon goal helped Dublin into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead early on and it looked as if they may be in for an easy afternoon. But Laois fought back well and with PJ Scully, Aaron Dunphy and Mark Kavanagh all impressing, they moved 1-8 to 1-6 ahead by the 32nd minute.

Their goal came from Dunphy after a pass from Stephen Maher but Hetherton hit the last two points of the half to send the sides in level at the break.

Scully was again to the fore in the second half and three points from play had the home side 1-14 to 1-12 ahead midway through the half.

But Fergal Whitely, Hetherton and Oisin O’Rourke got a string of points and Dublin did just enough to pull through.

Scorers for Dublin: John Hetherton 0-7 (four frees), Eamon Dillon 1-1, Jake Malone 0-2, Cian Boland 0-2, Fergal Whitely 0-2, Oisin O’Rourke 0-2, Chris Crummey 0-1, Sean Moran 0-1 (free).

Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully 0-7 (three frees), Aaron Dunphy 1-3, Mark Kavanagh 0-2 (one free), Enda Rowland (one free, one ’65) 0-2, Stephen Maher 0-1, Eanna Lyons 0-1.

Dublin

Alan Nolan

James Madden

Eoghan O’Donnell

Darragh Gray

Tom Connelly

Sean Moran

Shane Barrett

Rian McBride

Jake Malone

Cian Boland

John Hetherton

Fintan McGibb

Eamonn Dillon

Liam Rushe

Donal Burke

Subs:

Lee Gannon for Madden (injured – 16)

Fergal Whitely for Boland (injured – 30)

Chris Crummey for Connelly (ht)

Oisin O’Rourke for Burke (43)

David Keogh for O’Donnell (48)

Glen Whelan for McBride (49)

Caolan Conway for Rushe (53)

Conor Burke for Dillon (63)

Laois

Enda Rowland

Padraig Delaney

Matthew Whelan

Joe Phelan

Jack Kelly

Ryan Mullaney

Eric Killeen

Paddy Purcell

Donnacha Hartnett

Aaron Dunphy

Mark Kavanagh

Stephen Maher

Eanna Lyons

PJ Scully

Eoin Gaughan

Subs:

Sean Downey (Ballinakill) for Gaughan (51)

Conor Phelan (Castletown) for Scully (63)

Jake Cranny (Abbeyleix) for Killeen (68)

Neil Foyle for Lyons (70).

Referee: Michael Murtagh (Westmeath)

In the day’s other Walsh Cup clash, Carlow enjoyed a 2-18 to 0-18 win over Offaly.

It was a third consecutive defeat for Offaly as goals from Chris Nolan and Martin Kavanagh helped Colm Bonnar’s side to the six-point win.

